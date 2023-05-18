851 reads

Blockchain, Open Banking, and Digital Payments: the Most Important Fintech Trends to Watch

by
bySergey Vart@vartsergey

CEO and co-founder of video shopping platform Eyebuy

May 18th, 2023
featured image - Blockchain, Open Banking, and Digital Payments: the Most Important Fintech Trends to Watch
    Speed
    Voice
Sergey Vart

About Author

Sergey Vart HackerNoon profile picture
Sergey Vart@vartsergey

CEO and co-founder of video shopping platform Eyebuy

Read my storiesAbout @vartsergey

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

finance#fintech#regtech#ico#daos#open-banking#digital-payments#crypto#finance

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Trustagency
Blogspot
Coffee-web

Related Stories