Blockchain of the Year Award: Hacker Noon Awards 2019 | #Noonies

UPDATE

WINNER - 🥇Ethereum

2ND PLACE - 🥈EOS

Now that we have over 50 Blockchains vying for your attention, do you want to ge back to the era where Blockchain and Bitcoin were synonymous or looking to embrace the brave new world of specialized Blockchains for everything?



Bitcoin

Ethereum

Monero

EOS

ZCash

NEO

Stellar*

Hyperledger Variants

