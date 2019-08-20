Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoBlockchain of the Year Award: Hacker Noon Awards 2019 | #Noonies by@daria

Blockchain of the Year Award: Hacker Noon Awards 2019 | #Noonies

Author profile picture

@dariaDaria Kulish

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Ethereum
2ND PLACE - 🥈EOS
3RD PLACE-🥉Bitcoin

The world’s most independent tech publication, Hacker Noon—where hackers start their afternoons, has partnered with Stream to present the inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. You can help Hacker Noon declare the best and worst of this year’s tech scene by voting every day from today until August 16th!
Blockchain of the Year Award
Now that we have over 50 Blockchains vying for your attention, do you want to ge back to the era where Blockchain and Bitcoin were synonymous or looking to embrace the brave new world of specialized Blockchains for everything?

Bitcoin
Ethereum
Monero
EOS
ZCash
NEO
Stellar*
Hyperledger Variants
The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>






Related

Tags

#noonies#noonies-2019#crypto#hackernoon-awards#tech-awards-2019#tech-industry-awards#blockchain#blockchain-of-the-year
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!