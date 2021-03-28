Blockchain Governance: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know

Kirsten is a founder and stakeholder strategist working in blockchain and DLT
The following curriculum is updated periodically with new modules and readings. The last update was made on August 20th, 2020. If you are interested in learning more about blockchain governance or contributing to our work, reach out to our Chair, Thomas B. Cox, or our Vice Chair, Kirsten Pomales Langenbrunner.
The Role of Governance
Governance Models and Design
Incomplete Contract Theory
Game Theory and Blockchain Governance
Stakeholder Alignment in Blockchain Systems
The Economics of Blockchains
Tokenomics (Cryptoeconomics)
Consortium Basics
Consortium Design & Governance
The following books and courses are exceptional resources for those seeking a greater understanding of blockchain governance and collectives design.
About IEEE P2145 Working Group on Blockchain/DLT Governance
Blockchain / DLT Governance is a complex topic. The topic is made more difficult by a lack of a shared language. The IEEE P2145 Working Group exists to identify and share a common vocabulary for discussing the governance of shared ledgers, and to eventually draft standards for DLT governance activities (a Process Model), and possibly for defining the maturity of a governance regime (a Maturity Model).
P2145 actively seeks participation from individuals plus other standards organizations, blockchain ecosystems, consortia, and other entities in pursuit of our holistic and collaborative approach to standards development. If you represent an organization with an interest in DLT governance standards, please connect with us through our website..
About the IEEE Standards Association
The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers is a professional association for electronic engineering and electrical engineering. The IEEE Standards Association is an international leader in technology standards creation. Learn more about the IEEE here.
Previously published at https://kirstenpomales.com/aug_26_2020.html
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.