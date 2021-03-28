Blockchain Governance: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know

The following curriculum is updated periodically with new modules and readings. The last update was made on August 20th, 2020. If you are interested in learning more about blockchain governance or contributing to our work, reach out to our Chair, Thomas B. Cox, or our Vice Chair, Kirsten Pomales Langenbrunner.

Module 1: An Introduction to Blockchain Governance

The Role of Governance

Governance Models and Design

Module 2: Advanced Concepts in Blockchain Governance

Incomplete Contract Theory

Game Theory and Blockchain Governance

Stakeholder Alignment in Blockchain Systems

Module 3: An Introduction to Tokenomics

The Economics of Blockchains

Tokenomics (Cryptoeconomics)

Module 4: Introduction to Blockchain Consortium Governance

Consortium Basics

Consortium Design & Governance

Module 5: Use Cases In Action: Scaling Through Governance

The Chair's Recommended Reading on Blockchain Governance

The following books and courses are exceptional resources for those seeking a greater understanding of blockchain governance and collectives design.

About IEEE P2145 Working Group on Blockchain/DLT Governance

Blockchain / DLT Governance is a complex topic. The topic is made more difficult by a lack of a shared language. The IEEE P2145 Working Group exists to identify and share a common vocabulary for discussing the governance of shared ledgers, and to eventually draft standards for DLT governance activities (a Process Model), and possibly for defining the maturity of a governance regime (a Maturity Model).



P2145 actively seeks participation from individuals plus other standards organizations, blockchain ecosystems, consortia, and other entities in pursuit of our holistic and collaborative approach to standards development. If you represent an organization with an interest in DLT governance standards, please connect with us through our website..

About the IEEE Standards Association

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers is a professional association for electronic engineering and electrical engineering. The IEEE Standards Association is an international leader in technology standards creation. Learn more about the IEEE here.

Previously published at https://kirstenpomales.com/aug_26_2020.html

