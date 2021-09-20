Blockchain Game Ethermore: The Value Proposition According to the Community
Initially being released along with a slew of other NFT projects back in May, there was always something special about Ethermore that made it stand out from the rest. From a visual aspect, the quality was certainly that of a higher calibre than you would see in other “pixel” projects and that too, being generative. Not only do you get a variety in the background, but it includes different races, classes of heroes and even artefacts.
A DAO based RPG.
Ethermore — An emerging fantasy world built on community and blockchain.