Blockchain economics will be taught in one of Russia’s leading IT-university

September 13. KICKICO together with top Russian IT University, Innopolis, discussed the future development of cryptocurrencies in Russia and agreed on launching educational programs in the field of crypto and blockchain.

Russia has a chance to become a pioneer in establishing fundamental education in blockchain and cryptoeconomy. This was discussed on a series of meetings in Kazan and Innopolis between Tatarstan authorities and KICKICO top-management. As to the nearest future — the platform plans to conduct a series of educational events and hackathons and organize an international conference on cryptocurrencies before the year ends.

Innopolis is a city specially build for IT-specialists, while Innopolis University forges talents for large IT companies such as Yandex, Tinkoff, Sbertex. During recent Vitalik Buterin’s visit an agreement between Ethereum Foundation and Innopolis has been signed in the field of raising talents for Vitalik Buterin’s company. Now there is a new step in making Innopolis one of world’s blockchain centers. Tatarstan authorities and our platform are committed to turn the city into the largest crypto-community in the region.

To implement blockchain projects based in Innopolis University, a sort of an ICO incubator called Legal Smart Sandbox is planned. On the other hand, KICKICO became increasingly interested in the competency of Innopolis University: 83 professors from top-100 IT colleges worldwide can perform an audit for every ICO project. The city mayor, Ruslan Shagaleev, also expressed his wish to cooperate with the platform. The topic is creating a series of local blockchain projects as well as implementing a token for the local economy: a cryptocurrency that, if successful, might be extrapolated nationwide.

The neighbouring city of Kazan is also interested in cooperating with the KICKICO platform. For example, Dmitriy Vandyukov, Republic of Tatarstan’s first Deputy Minister of Informatization and Telecommunications, and Alexander Petrov, co-founder of KICKICO, decided on the creation of Innopolis-based KickICO Russia. The company will work on developing and maintaining educational blockchain projects of KICKICO and Innopolis.

Doubtless, such a meeting was a large step not only for us, but also for the entire Russian crypto community. Cooperation with Innopolis will provide Russian crypto-industry a substantial boost and lead to the creation of many globally significant and unique projects.