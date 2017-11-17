Blockchain: dopamine man

The often criticized and fetishized cryptocurrencies of the Blockchain constitute a global reward systems. Such systems will be responsible for new global quantities of the neuro-transmitting chemical responsible for learned behavior; dopamine. Dopamine creates a satisfying feeling in our nervous systems; extreme examples of dopamine’s role in our lives can be found in addicts. Addicts have the unfortunate reality of getting dopamine from destructive behavior, while others get dopamine from productive behavior; pleasing bosses, earning money, or off the wall sources like romance.

In short, dopamine is a powerful chemical that drives learned behavior. We manipulate dopamine levels in each other all our lives. If you want someone to spend more time with you do things that increase their dopamine levels when that person is around you. Parents discourage unwanted childhood behavior by altering dopamine rewards — parents rob children of satisfying dopamine stemming from ill-procured cookies with harsh scolding. Parental fits are aimed at quickly disassociating the child’s behavior with any satisfying feeling.

Commerce and politics are really just dopamine hustles. Commercial and political systems are sophisticated dopamine manipulation networks targeting group behavior; buy this, vote for that. The Blockchain draws its power from the ability to increase dopamine through its global cryptocurrency reward system. The Blockchain will rank among the top dopamine producers, along with sex, music, and cocaine.

On the Blockchain value can be assigned to anything, hence people can earn dopamine-producing coins for desired outcomes. Pairing our understanding of dopamine’s role in human behavior with the Blockchain’s ability to make globally scalable reward systems, we can start to see the true potential of this tool.

Dopaminergic cycle

Chasing this dopamine-behavior loop is known as a dopaminergic cycle. The tighter this cycle, or the closer time-distance in the loop, the more addictive the behavior. The immediacy of the reward is key in bonding the dopamine response to behavior. For example, injected opioids are a faster vehicle than the pill form of the same substance — hence heroin is more addictive than oxycodone.

Smart Contracts on the Blockchain can create an addictive environment. Setting conditions to produce currency on outcomes, like renewable energy production, water desalinization, wastewater management, group behavior can be influenced and incentivized at scale.

Blockchain currencies with values set on clean water, renewable energy production and waste management will create generations of economies, jobs and commercial behavior attune to those predetermined outcomes. The Blockchain allows us to set computer-aided conditions that aid the human condition balance its existence on Earth.

Blockchain tools like cryptocurrencies, smart contracts, and decentralized applications will proliferate not because of Bitcoin’s financial performance; because the Blockchain is a tool synchronized with the human nervous system.