Blockchain: Corporate Cincinnatus

Around 458 BC a general of Rome’s army was called out of retirement and given absolute executive powers to save the republic. Cincinnatus, already a hero in the public’s eye, exercised his powers with due diligence, saved the day and without delay Cincinnatus returned his absolute power back to the people, twice! A common practice for military leaders given absolute power is to use those rightful powers to promote their self-interests. Cincinnatus’ immediate relinquishment of power is used as the pinnacle example of the civil servant.

The name “Cincinnatus” may sound familiar; George Washington is considered the American Cincinnatus. Washington had a mafia of sorts, called the Order of the Cincinnatus, and of course there is a city in Ohio named after Cincinnatus.

The Blockchain is by nature Cincinnati — the transparent construction of the Blockchain system produces a zero-trust commercial environment. Conducting business on the Blockchain bridges the super inefficient trust-gaps that exist in business. While everyone will benefit from this new dynamic the Blockchain offers; closing the trust-gap in business, overwhelmingly aids those on the global economic fringe.

Similar to trying to swim with cement shoes, developing economies are trying not to drown amidst business trust-gaps. The introduction of algorithms and zero-trust business environments to the lives of the poorest among us is where the Blockchain will have its deepest impact. The Blockchain will allow for value decisons to be made at local-levels — providing a new capability in promoting self-determination in the human condition.

The Blockchain will leap-frog the other half of the planet — the un-banked, the under-infrastructured, the un-financeable, to a more fair and equitable system that trades value, not only money. The Blockchain has an empowering and leveling effect that will bring a new age of decentralized earning and productivity.

The Blockchain is a high-tech Cincinnatus, immediately giving power back to the people.

Statue of Cincinnatus at his plow in Cincinnati, Ohio. Scene depicts Cincinnatus returning the fasces of power, in exchange for the plow.