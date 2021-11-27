Black Friday Final Hours: Prep For CompTIA Certifications For Under $15

These courses are taught by iCollege, which has been one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning since it was launched in 2003 by XpertSkills. iCollege has earned 5/5 stars from over 60 verified purchasers of this particular bundle.

Technology is everywhere, and because of that, there is a lot of need for specialists who can help out us everyday folks with our hardware issues, installation troubles, and networking problems. Whether you've had some interest in this world before, are looking for a career change, or simply looking for career inspiration — IT is super lucrative and it has a lot of new opportunities every single day. Also, learning the essential, foundational information you need to begin this pursuit is not as heavy a cost as you'd imagine.

For example, as a part of our Final Hours Black Friday Sale, you can get The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle for just $14.70 with code BFSAVE70. After diving into the content, you will have what you need to take a crack at the CompTIA certification exams, and once you've passed those, you can start to build a reputation as a reliable, CompTIA-certified professional. It all begins with a simple collection of 16 courses, among which there are over 1,500 lessons.

These courses are taught by iCollege, which has been one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning since it was launched in 2003 by XpertSkills. Based in South Africa, iCollege spans 3 continents with employees there, in the U.S., and India. The minds at iCollege approach e-learning with true expertise and have even earned 5/5 stars from over 60 verified purchasers of this particular bundle.

One happy student named Russel G. even wrote, "Could I possibly not be satisfied with the ability to study for any of these certifications for as long as I want, as many times as I want, and keep trying for a lifetime should I not be successful in taking any of the certification exams? The ability to keep at it provides a wonderful opportunity, and it gives me confidence that I will get through anything here."

Russel's praise for the lifetime-access nature of the bundle is valid, but it is also worth pointing out that the comprehensive collection of content here will give you more than you need to pass your exams in a timely fashion. The bundle sets the stage with an introductory course named CompTIA Fundamentals+, which helps you come to grips with hardware basics, troubleshooting, software installation, security, and networking. Covering basic IT literacy, it's a great way for you to get into terminology, commonly-discussed concepts, and more essentials of IT.

Another great course featured in The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle, CompTIA Cloud+ will show you how to become a versatile system administrator who helps companies optimize their cloud infrastructure services. With this course, you can learn how to analyze system requirements, execute workload migrations, and a whole lot more.

