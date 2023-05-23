In a move that speaks volumes about its commitment to innovation and progress, BitForex, a global exchange titan, is setting up a division in Joseon, the first legally recognized cyber nation-state. This move is a testament to BitForex's spirit and its readiness to embrace the future. BitForex, with its reputation for pushing the envelope in the crypto sphere, is once again demonstrating its knack for staying ahead of the curve. "We're not just expanding our operations into Joseon," said Jason Luo, CEO of BitForex. "We're setting a precedent, we're charting a new course in the crypto landscape. It's about transforming challenges into stepping stones to success." Joseon, with its unique approach to blockchain technology and its commitment to fostering an environment that nurtures innovation, is an ideal partner for BitForex. It's a place where the spirit of progress meets the future of crypto, a place where businesses can thrive without being hampered by outdated regulations. Luo continued, "BitForex is leading the way in this crypto revolution, setting the pace for others to follow. This move is not just about BitForex joining the ranks of companies in Joseon, it's about BitForex leading the charge into the future of crypto." For more information about BitForex and its pioneering move into Joseon, visit www.bitforex.com. About Joseon: Joseon is engaged in humanitarian efforts to expand its global impact. As the first sovereign cybernation, Joseon is introducing the legal concept of a personal interest corporation (or “Denizen”), decoupling identity and reputation from a physical person. Joseon seeks friendly, peaceful, and productive relations with all other states who extend to it the same. Joseon unequivocally makes no claim to any territory on the Korean Peninsula and seeks friendly relations with those who now live in and govern dominions once considered to be under the imperium of the Joseon Empire. Incorporating your project into a business in Joseon domiciles your business within Joseon jurisdiction and law. Joseon recognizes businesses as individual entities, thus separating the personal assets of your personal entity from that of your business. About BitForex: BitForex is a global exchange that's always on the move. With a footprint in 186 countries, BitForex is committed to bringing the best of crypto to every corner of the globe. BitForex believes in complete ownership of its branches, ensuring that its high standards are maintained wherever it goes. BitForex is not just about staying ahead of the curve, it's about defining the curve. BitForex is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world by providing a wide range of trading products, which includes: spot trading, margin trading, and derivatives. BitForex constantly launches new features and products by adapting to users’ needs. We work with talents from all over the world. With people from 10 different nationalities working across South Korea, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and more. We’re proud to be one of the world’s most international cryptocurrency teams. This story was distributed as a release by ZEX MEDIA under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program . here