    Bitcoin's Pending ETF Decision: A New Era for Cryptocurrency Investment Unfolds

    The last few months’ momentum in Bitcoin’s price has primarily been driven by the expectations of the first Bitcoin spot ETF approval. Since Bloomberg’S analysts suggested a 99% probability of approval, everyone slammed the buy button and both sentiments and valuations began a very rapid ascent upwards. Since 2017 when I saw the first ETF get rejected by the SEC, I have been very negative on the prospects of one getting approved. However, this time around, there’re many signals pointing towards a positive outcome.

    featured image - Bitcoin's Pending ETF Decision: A New Era for Cryptocurrency Investment Unfolds
