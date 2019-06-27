Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
The Leland Stanford Junior University adNew Blockchain Course Starts Aug 29th!
Bitcoin White Paper Table of Contents  by@BitcoinWhitePaper

Bitcoin White Paper Table of Contents

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System. Satoshi Nakamoto created the Bitcoin Bitcoin network. Nakamoto is credited with inventing the first Bitcoin payment system. Satoshi's Bitcoin is a peer-to.-peer electronic cash system that uses pseudonyms and pseudonyms for transactions and payments. Satoshi is the founder of the Bitcoin Foundation, Satoshi Nakamakosin, and the creator of the original Bitcoin network. Satoshi Nakamas created the network and software that allows users to send messages to each other anonymously anonymously. Nakamas: "Bitcoin"
image
BitcoinWhitePaper HackerNoon profile picture

@BitcoinWhitePaper
BitcoinWhitePaper

A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System

facebook social icongithub social icontwitter social icon

Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System

Abstract

1. Introduction

2. Transactions

3. Timestamp Server

4. Proof-of-Work

5. Network

6. Incentive

7. Reclaiming Disk Space

8. Simplified Payment Verification

9. Combining and Splitting Value

10. Privacy

11. Calculations

12. Conclusion

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Avalanche

Find out why Subnets are a breakthrough!

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!