The 5 Best Bitcoin Podcasts for Beginners

Bitcoin has risen from obscurity to one of the most talked about technologies. In the past year, Bitcoin has risen from $600 per coin to $6,000, a 10x increase. Yet, few fully understand the underlying technology or how to seize the many opportunities it presents.

Thankfully, many people have been studying this emerging technology for years, and are kind enough to share their knowledge for free. Podcasts are great medium for absorbing this knowledge. Here are the five Bitcoin podcasts that have most helped me understand the technology and the investment opportunities in the space.

1. Unchained

Hosted by Laura Shin, Senior Editor at Forbes

Unchained features some of the brightest entrepreneurs, technologists, investors and thinkers in the cryptocurrency space. This podcast covers a nice mix of business, technology, beginner, and advanced topics. Whether you want to learn about the basics of blockchain technology or the implications of the latest hard fork, this podcast is an amazing resource. My only feedback of Unchained is that I wish Laura would publish new episodes more than once every two weeks :)

Here are a few great episodes to get you started:

2. Invest Like the Best — Hash Power

Hosted by Patrick O’Shaughnessy, Portfolio Manager at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management

Invest Like the Best produced a three-episode audio documentary series called Hash Power that explores the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency investing via interviews with leaders in the field. This podcast is great for understanding the implications of blockchain and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin from a business and finance perspective. The second part of the series features leading investors in the field discussing how to value tokens, and what might lead the world’s largest banks and hedge funds to begin investing the space.

Check out this series here:

3. Coin Mastery

Hosted by Carter Thomas, Investor and Marketer

Coin Mastery is great for staying up to date on the latest cryptocurrency news and market updates. It focuses on Bitcoin, but covers some of the other cryptocurrencies, too. I enjoy listening to Carter’s fundamental and technical analysis, succinct recaps of the most important Bitcoin and cryptocurrency news of the day, and basic explanations of important investing concepts. I don’t have any specific recommendations for this podcast because most of the episode focus on current events and might not be relevant to you right now. I recommend listening to the most recent episode to get a feel for Coin Mastery.

4. a16z Podcast

Hosted by Andreessen Horowitz, a premier venture capital firm

The a16z Podcast, covers a range of topics in the world of technology, however, given blockchain is probably the most exciting technology in the world right now, they’ve done a couple great episodes on it. I recommend this podcast for learning about the underlying blockchain technology, its potential applications for entrepreneurs, and how it might re-shape major markets.

Check out these episodes to get started:

5. The Tim Ferriss Show

Hosted by Tim Ferriss, Author of The 4-Hour Workweek

The Tim Ferriss Show is not a Bitcoin podcast. However, Tim did one episode on cryptocurrency that was so amazing that I had to include it on this list. In episode #244, he interviewed Nick Szabo, a computer scientist, legal scholar and cryptographer known for his writing on blockchain technologies, and Naval Ravikant, CEO of AngelList. The episode covers the basics of Bitcoin, Etherum, ICOs, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology, and it’s potential to reshape the world as we know it.

Listen to this episode here:

