Bitcoin’s price started pumping, some altcoins caught a bid, and US regulators said they’re reviewing spot bitcoin ETF applications. A year ago, I said it’ll take a while—possibly years—before we know whether or not bitcoin’'s in a bull market. A bull market is defined as a sustained period of time when the price goes up. Since the most recent low on September 11, 2023, bitcoin's price is up 50%.