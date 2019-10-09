Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 6 Interview with Crypto Meme Central

@ piratebeachbum Pirate Beachbum Bitcoin Editor at Large





Crypto Meme Central is one of my favorite Bitcoin meme makers in the game. His sarcastic and witty memes are guaranteed to trigger the very people he pokes fun at. For more background and history on the Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries check out Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries Volume 1 Interview with Hodlonaut

Jokes aside, the man behind all this is a smart and well informed Bitcoiner which is why the content he puts out is relevant and sure to make you laugh.

I caught up with Mr. Crypto Meme Central last month to learn a little more about the man behind the profile. Although he was a little shy about disclosing many details about himself, his Bitcoin Bull Market Diary will help you better understand what makes him tick.



Name



CryptoScamHub or Crypto Meme Central

Country

United Nodes of Bitcoin

How do people know you?

Mostly through the memes I do on Twitter under the handle @CryptoScamHub

How long have you been into Bitcoin?

Since a few years

Best Bitcoin experience?

Earning Bitcoins or getting paid in Bitcoin for services or products you provide.

Worst Bitcoin experience?

Convincing your keynesian uncle that Bitcoin is better than your government shitcoin.

Most people know you for your memes. What made you start making memes?

I think memes are simply a visual medium to communicate an idea or opinion in an entertaining way. Also memes are a great way to make fun of shitcoiners. I started with memes because I felt there was a need for more pro bitcoin memes. I’ll meme us to the moon if needed.

Who are your favorite people to make fun of?

All the big blockers basically.

What do you think is Bitcoin's biggest threat?

The biggest threat to Bitcoin is a blackswan event like gigantic meteor that crashes to earth and destroys all living beings. Even in that event, Bitcoin might still survive this, but then nobody is left to use it ¯\(°_o)/¯

What are your thoughts on the various Bitcoin forks?

I think they are great, every fork gives you free shitcoins that you can sell to get more Bitcoin.

What are you optimistic about in this space?

Seeing the hashrate explode is really bullish. Looking forward to the news headlines in the future “Bitcoin uses more electricity than the G20 nations combined “. Then the hashrate will crash again and we’ll be reading headlines that declare Bitcoin is dead.

And the whole circle repeats with Bitcoin sucking up even more electricity each time.

Biggest regret during the last Bear market and what did you learn?

My biggest regret is not selling Bitcoin when it was at 3k, I should have listened to Tone Vays and waited for the 1k that he was preaching

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

What is the biggest fail you observed during the last bear market?

The biggest fail was Ethereum still trading in triple digits. What a disappointment.

What do you think help turn things around to the current Bull market?

More buyers than sellers ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Who are the heroes of the last Bear market?

Tone Vays and everyone who was telling people we go back to 1k

Why do you think alt-coins are still struggling?

Because Orange Coin Number goes up, Brown Coin number goes down.

What do you have to say to those who claim alt-season is coming?

╭∩╮（︶︿︶）╭∩╮ Keep dreaming, hopium is a hell of a drug.

Do you hold any alts? If not, why?

Not really, except for some physical collectible Bitcoin poker chips. These were released prior to all the forks, so in theory I own all the Bitcoin forked shitcoins.

What do you think about the upcoming Bitcoin halving and what it will do to the price of Bitcoin?



I hate the fact that the halving will reduce my Bitcoin stack in half. What a scam I have been stacking sats and now they take half away again. It feels like a government tax ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

What do you think makes Bitcoin superior to anything else out there?

Its orange color makes it more visible to people hence its superior. I mean try to spot an Ethereum logo in the dark you won’t see it cause its black. But on the other hand the Bitcoin logo you will more likely see because of its color. Hence its superior. And because nobody can control Bitcoin, but yeah color is arguably more important.

Do you think central banks are or will be accumulating Bitcoin?

No I don’t think so. Individuals working at central banks might be, but not the central bank itself. They will try to defend their fiat system at all costs until the end. If they would accumulate Bitcoin it means game over as they basically signal to their population that Bitcoin has value.

How do you feel about the current state and future of lightning network?

I think LN is awesome and I love the creativity how it’s being used from gambling on telegram to satoshi’s place and of course tippin.me on Twitter. But also I am very very concerned about Craig’s observation that I am a money transmitter by using LN and it’s illegal - I can’t sleep at night anymore because of this. I am even thinking sometimes I should walk into a police station and yell I am an illegal money transmitter cause I use LN, please arrest me ¯\(°_o)/¯

What are your thoughts on HODLing Bitcoin?

The best thing to do is simply to HODL

What are your thoughts on Bitcoin Maximalism?

I love how the Vitalik invented the term to talk down onto us Bitcoiners, but we embraced it and now it has become a badge of honor. Also I think maximalism is closely linked with being toxic these days. I don’t think that’s true, there is also nice soy maximalists out there - but I think toxic maximalism is very much needed in the space to keep Bitcoin’s enemies at bay.

Thoughts on the notion of bitcoinization?

Looking forward to living in a Citadel for sure, it’s gonna be an amazing echo chamber.

Where do you think Bitcoin dominance will do as the price increases?

I think the whole dominance metrics are nonsense. I mean deduct all the crap nobody uses anyways that has no trading volume and take away stable coins like Tether from the equation and Bitcoin’s actual dominance is by far higher. I mean consider this, if Libra would ever launch and coinmarketcrap includes it - it might as well be the biggest out of them all. So dominance to me does not matter really. What matters is that Bitcoin is the only one that is the money of the free that nobody can influence and control.

What will someone have to do to prove they are the real Satoshi Nakamoto?

Satoshi will have to get the copyright approved for the Bitcoin whitepaper by the US patent office. And of course a court will have to say you are Satoshi that proves everything as simple as that. Risk. Finance. Welcome to Law. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Oh and a signature would be nice as well, but not as important as the court saying you are Satoshi.

What Bitcoin startups are you excited about?

I am a huge fan of Bitpay - these guys really get it right. I find it a super smart move to add hidden fees as an easter egg for users. Also love the fact that they censor transactions and of course KYC - I would not use any service that does not require KYC, because I want everyone to know who I am. Also I’m really in love with Bitcoin.con, it trains my eyesight cause you gotta look really careful what Bitcoin you are actually gonna buy.

What “crypto influencers” do you think get it wrong and why?

Hodlonaut gets it wrong. I mean how many times can you tweet that we will never see Bitcoin under 10k again and get it wrong ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ?

What “crypto influencer” do you think get it right and why?

Pomp gets it right. I mean who else would be able to tweet simply the word “Bitcoin” and a few rocket emojis and gets thousands of likes. It’s just impressive how you can have so little substance and get so much attention.

Where do you envision the market heading in the next 5 years?

I expect McAfee to eat his dick for sure. I expect Bitcoin fees on chain to go to levels that you can buy a car for. I expect Bcash to fork in Bcash RV (Roger’s Vision).

I expect Craig still claiming to be Satoshi despite having provided no proof and being in federal custody. I expect the first Space Citadel to be under construction.

I expect Zcash to create yet another version, so Zooko can buy again groceries. I expect Dan Lairmer to have launched at least another 2 scams. I expect Ethereum 2.0 still not being ready. I expect nobody remembers Libra as it never came alive. I expect Andreas to have written a book called “Mastering EOS”

Best tips for storing Bitcoin?

Create a paper wallet, put it into a glass bottle and throw it into the ocean - calculate the water currents and wind and pick it up again in a few years somewhere else in the world. Works every time.

Any tips you want to give to people new to Bitcoin?

Don’t trade, just hodl.

Name some of your favorite information sources and/or podcasts in the space.

I really like Calvin’s Coingeek, it’s full of hard hitting unbiased information. Also The Block by Mike Dudas is great, I really enjoy paying $1k a year to get information that I can get elsewhere for free. And of course the Bitcoin.con YouTube channel with it’s Roger censorship rants is amazing. No, but jokes aside the only real information source I find trustworthy is Coin Jazera.

Any last words of wisdom?

#StackSats & Follow @CryptoScamHub

Stay tuned for the next Bitcoin Bull Market Diaries. I have some awesome interviews in the queue and will be dropping new volumes regularly. Special thanks all of our fellow Taco Carnivore Bitcoin Plebs out there!

