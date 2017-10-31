Bitclave -The decentralised search engine

Could a Decentralised Search Engine Threaten Google?

As Cryptocurrency continues to grow it is starting to change the landscape of how we view the world. New companies are using the blockchain for so many new and exciting projects, opening a new world of prospects that we never thought possible until now. The decentralization of currency and creation of the blockchain will now allow you to earn revenue without particularly doing anything for it. We are entering the era of redistributed wealth.

I’ve got a few questions for you to think about. Firstly how much revenue do you think Google makes in a year? Also, how do they earn that revenue?

Google’s revenue in 2016 was $89.5 Billion dollars. They produced $79.4 Billion of their revenue (88.72%) through advertising.

Using the blockchain a new company is offering a decentralised search engine that will cut out the middle man. You get payed directly from the advertisers for your searches.

BitClave is a decentralised search engine which provides a bridge straight from the advertisers to the people searching and buying their goods. Opening up a new source of revenue for people by doing something we have always done.

Companies that advertise on regular search engines like Google have to pay a lot of money per click for the keyword that is related to their product or service. It essentially runs like an auction. The Company who is willing to pay the most is ranked 1st, the 2nd highest paying company is ranked 2nd and so on.

We go on about our daily lives with our location settings on, making our purchases and basically telling Google about where we visit, what we like to purchase and at what time we like to purchase it. We are giving away our data for free.

Data is gold dust for a company. Data allows them to target their ads to the ideal customers who are most likely to buy their product. Why waste money throwing your advertisements out to anyone when you can show the people who are most likely to purchase? Data also allows a company to scrutinise their selling processes and make adjustments accordingly to make the sales process as smooth and efficient as possible.

BitClave uses this data in a different way. When an advertiser is looking for it’s target customer and you happen to be that customer an activity ledger between you and the Advertiser is initiated when you click their advertisement. Bitclave puts you in control of your own data.

When you make a purchase you are rewarded in CAT, BitClave’s native Cryptocurrency. You can save your CAT or withdraw it at any time and trade it for the currency of your choice. The beauty is that your savings can obviously grow in value as the company grows in popularity and the value of Cat increases over time.

The Team

Alex Bessonov -CEO

Alex is a Senior Engineering Leader and Executive with over 20 years of experience in the Software and Security Industry. Prior to founding BitClave, a blockchain startup, Alex has served as the Founder and General Manager at whiteCryption, a security and cryptography-oriented company. Alex led whiteCryption to millions of dollars of revenue, while at the same time amassing numerous Fortune 500 clients.

Patrick Tague -CTO

Patrick Tague is an Associate Research Professor at Carnegie Mellon University with appointments in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department and the Information Networking Institute, and he is also the Associate Director of the INI. Patrick leads the Mobile, Embedded, and Wireless Security (MEWS) group at the Silicon Valley Campus of CMU, and the group is affiliated with CMU CyLab.

Emmanuel Owusu -CHIEF ARCHITECT

Ph.D from CMU. Expert in the fields of security, blockchain, internet of things, public policy and privacy.

Vasily Trofimchuk -COO

MSc in CS, MBA. A Serial Entrepreneur. Expert in advertising, game theory, blockchain and security.

Anthony Mandelli -CONTENT MARKETING LEAD

Marketing & SaaS professional with backgrounds in technology, data management, social media, CRM systems, analytics, and digital communication. Experienced in customer success management, building & maintaining communication workflows and marketing automation. Interested in data science, machine learning, and blockchain systems.

Anna Naumova -PRODUCT MANAGER

Product manager with 4 years experience in B2C software development of mobile applications for iOS and Android and over 10 years in IT (marketing, growth hacking). I launched the large social network in Russia (Ok.ru) to 150M users, created new revenue stream for Ok.ru — virtual gifts (50% of the annual revenue) and launched 2 start-ups from the ground up.

Julia Ilina -PR MANAGER

PR professional with over 10 years of experience in external communications in IT and IT-security companies. Strategic PR, Media Relations, Crisis Communications are her areas of professional interest.

Anton Bukov -BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPER

Involved in software development since 2002, for 5 years became an experienced iOS Developer, worked deep with network stack of protocols, algorithms, compilers, disassemblers, profilers and blockchain crypto technologies.

Ivan Yurin -SENIOR DEVELOPER

Lead backend developer, experienced with scalable systems.

Andrey Shashlov -CORE ENGINEER

Full stack developer with a focus on Android and IOS. Entrepreneur and innovator. Blockchain enthusiast.

Eugene Kaganovich -DATA ARCHITECT

Expert knowledge of Java, both on the server-side (J2EE and database), and client-side (Swing). Proficient in web application development in various languages and web frameworks (Django, Ruby-on-Rails, CodeIgniter).

Mark Shwartzman -DATA SCIENTIST

MSc from university of Tel Aviv. Expert in video compression and data science. Bitcoin enthusiast and developer.

Social Statistics

Twitter -18.5k Followers

Facebook — 23,095 Likes

LinkedIn -225 Followers

Slack -Reached Max number of users

Medium -3640 Members

YouTube -Number of subscribers unknown

Bitcointalk -34433 reads

GitHub -4 Repositories

News

July 25th, 2017 -VentureBeat

BitClave wants to make it so you, not Google or Facebook, can manage and sell your data.

September 8th, 2017 -Coin Telegraph

Apart from giving users back the ownership of their personal information, it’s also beneficial to businesses. They are not forced to target people that big online advertising platforms tell them to target.

September 18th, 2017 -Newsbtc.com

NewsBTC sat with Alex Bessonov, the CEO of BitClave, an upcoming decentralized search engine platform, to discuss its importance in the mainstream world.

September 20th, 2017 -Forbes

Since the mining of the first bitcoin, cryptocurrencies have represented the opportunity for a significant leap forward in our understanding of economics.

September 24th, 2017 -Crypto Coin News

The BitClave Active Search Ecosystem uses an Ethereum blockchain for storage and management of data related to customer activities in the ecosystem. Software applications like retail websites and marketing dashboards will read customer search requests from the blockchain and write offers to the blockchain.

September 25th, 2017 -The Next Web

The ongoing theme with the blockchain and cryptocurrency as a whole, it its unique ability to decentralize many of the markets it finds itself in. Take for example, BitClave. What is basically a new way to look at search, the company wants to put the power of your personal data back in your control, instead of with Google and Facebook.

October 10th, 2017 -Inc.com

6 Industries That Could Be Forever Changed by Blockchain

The ICO

When:

The crowdsale starts on November 8th and runs until January 8th or until the the hard cap of $50,000,000 (50 Million) USD is met

Token name:

CAT

Total supply:

2,000,000,000 (2 Billion) CAT

Distribution:

are hosting a token distribution event of which 1,000,000,000 (1 Billion) CAT tokens will be sold out of a 2,000,000,000 (2 Billion) supply.

50% -ICO

30% -Long term budget

10% -Team

10% -Community grants

Price per token:

Each token will cost 0.05 USD at the offering.

Important Links

View the BitClave Whitepaper.

To participate in the ICO you can do so on the BitClave website.

