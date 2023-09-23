Search icon
ReadWrite
    Binance Marketed BUSD as a Stablecoin but Sold It as a Security

    Binance Marketed BUSD as a Stablecoin but Sold It as a Security

    Binance's BUSD token, marketed as a stablecoin, is under scrutiny for its alleged status as a security. This investigation covers the period from September 2019 to February 2023 when BUSD was promoted as an investment contract. The token's profit-earning potential, including "Binance Earn" programs and high APYs, raised concerns. NYDFS directed Trust Company A to halt BUSD minting due to oversight issues with Binance. Over $16 billion BUSD were in circulation by February 2023, with most held by Binance. The story unravels the regulatory challenges surrounding BUSD and its impact on the cryptocurrency market.

    featured image - Binance Marketed BUSD as a Stablecoin but Sold It as a Security
    A pile of cryptocurrency tokens via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    web3 #crypto-tokens #sec-v.-binance
