Best WooCommerce Shipping Calculator — Table Rate Shipping Pro

While setting up a WooCommerce store, the default shipping options provided by WooCommerce include Free Shipping and Flat Rate Shipping. For store owners with a medium to large scale businesses, settling only for these two shipping options may not work. Store owners may need to customize their shipping rates based on different factors like cart value, product weight, units per product type, shipping class etc. Aiming at the store owner’s need for personalization, WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro by PluginHive serves as the best WooCommerce shipping calculator that a store owner can use today.

Default Shipping options in WooCommerce

WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro

WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro is a table rate shipping plugin that is more than capable of handling shipping scenarios of both a medium as well as a large scale business. This plugin helps WooCommerce store owners to create their own shipping rules. Using this plugin the WooCommerce store owners can personalize the shipping based on their preferences. So, how does this awesome WooCommerce shipping calculator handles such complex shipping calculations..? Let’s take a look.

Shipping Rules

Just like any sophisticated calculator, WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro works on the shipping rules that can be configured in the plugin settings. This plugin’s user interface allows store owners to easily create shipping rules based on which it calculates shipping charges. For a medium to large scale shipping scenario, the plugin also offers the ability to import or export shipping rules in the form of a CSV file. As a bonus feature, the plugin translates the complex shipping rules to simple sentences. This ability makes it easier for people other than the store owners to understand the shipping rules if need be.

WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro Shipping Rule

In the above image, you can see the shipping rule configured in the plugin settings. Whereas, the image below shows the amazing ability of this plugin to convert complex shipping rules to easy-to-understand sentences automatically.

Factors for Shipping Calculation

WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro allows shipping rate calculation based on the following factors,



**Product Weight**WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro allows store owners to configure weight-based shipping. The plugin calculates the shipping charges based on the total weight of products in the cart and then displays it to the customers.

Weight-based shipping calculations



**Product Quantity**This plugin can calculate quantity-based shipping rates depending on the number of units of a product that is present in the cart. As soon as the cart has a particular number of units, it adds the shipping cost as specified by the store owner.

Quantity based shipping calculations



**Product Cost**The total cart value plays an important role in deciding the shipping value. Some store owners may choose to offer special shipping discounts and can easily setup shipping rates based on the cart value. Hence, this plugin allows you to calculate price-based shipping rates without any hassle.

Price based shipping calculations



**Shipping Address**Calculating shipping based on shipping address is by far the most practical and simple option store owners can ask for. However, WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro takes things to another level by providing Country, State, City and even ZIP Code as parameters to calculate shipping rates.

Country based shipping calculations



**Shipping Classes**The concept of shipping classes proved to be very useful to categorize products of similar type for shipping. Using shipping classes, store owners can create a single category for all the small products and a separate one for the bigger products. Hence, configuring shipping rules based on shipping classes, rather than products, can be the smartest way to calculate shipping charges.

Shipping Classes based shipping calculations



Product Category WooCommerce store owners can also calculate shipping charges based on the product category. Using this plugin the store owners can charge a fixed shipping cost based on the product category. Or they can configure shipping charges per quantity on top of the fixed charges.



**Bundled Products**For small to medium store owners, the idea of selling the bundled product has proven to be increasing sales. In such cases, providing shipping based on product bundles is something store owners try to find while looking for a shipping solution. WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro along with the free-of-cost Bundle Rate Add on handles such scenarios like a Pro.



**Per unit Weight, Quantity and Price added to cart**One of the interesting factors while calculating shipping rates is the additional weight, quantity and even price of the items in the cart. WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro allows vendors to configure shipping rules based on additional per unit weight/cost/quantity added to the cart page.

Calculation Modes of WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro

WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro is a powerful plugin capable of configuring almost any shipping scenario. The plugin automatically checks the shipping rules with the matching conditions. Say, what would happen if multiple rules are satisfied for a scenario..?

WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro is capable of detecting and handling multiple rules at the same time. It provides the following built-in modes to prevent any such confusion,



Select the rule with Minimum cost. If more than one rules satisfy the shipping scenario, this option forces the minimum shipping cost to be displayed on the cart page.



Select the rule with Maximum cost.If more than one rules satisfy the shipping scenario, this option forces the maximum shipping cost to be displayed on the cart page.

Multiple Rule matching

Apart from these options, there are some more interesting Calculation Modes provided by WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro, that makes shipping calculation an easy task using this plugin. These modes include,



Shipping calculation per Item This calculation mode allows the shipping rates to be calculated separately for every individual item in the cart. And the shipping rates that will be calculated based on the shipping rule, will be added for each distinct item in the cart.



Shipping Calculation per Order Using this mode, the shipping rates are calculated once per order, irrespective of the quantity of the products in the cart.



Shipping Calculation per Line Item Line items include both the individual as well as multiple units of the same item. Hence, the shipping rates will be calculated for each unit of the item and added in the end to get the final shipping cost.



Shipping Calculation per Shipping Class This plugin allows shipping rates to be calculated based on the shipping class. For that, it calculates shipping rates for every product in a single shipping class. If there are multiple products from multiple shipping classes, then the shipping is calculated for both and added in the end to get the total shipping cost.



**Shipping Calculations per Category**WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro plugin works great even with product categories. Be it simple products or variable ones, by providing the option to calculate shipping based on the product’s category, this plugin smartly displays shipping cost for every category by checking the rules for each category of products.

Summary

This article is for those WooCommerce store owners, who need to customize their shipping. With all such powerful calculation modes and such a variety of calculation factors, personalizing shipping rates without compromising the accuracy and reliability, is something that this plugin provides without any excuses.

Based on the scenarios configured in the attached videos and the most commonly required calculation factors, WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro plugin is by far the best shipping solution when it comes to WooCommerce shipping calculation.

If you have any queries or requests regarding the plugin specifications, you can check out WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping Pro here. Or you can also download the plugin and test it on a demo website from the official WordPress plugin page.

For any queries regarding the article and its content, feel free to share your views in the comment section below.