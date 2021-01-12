Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium dVPN!
Hackernoon logoBest Tools For Building Your First MERN Application by@ismailtlem

Best Tools For Building Your First MERN Application

January 12th 2021 372 reads
Author profile picture

@ismailtlemIsmail Tlemcani

A human being, passionated about music, history and coding.

In this article, I will share with you my list of the top tools to use when building your next awesome web application using the MERN stack

What is the MERN stack

The MERN stack stands for MongoDB, Express.js, React.js, Node.js which are the tools used to make complete web apps from Backend to Frontend. The main advantage of this stack is the fact that it only uses Javascript in the complete development cycle.

What tools will you need on all your app ?

  • Npm or Yarn and Node.js

What tools can you use on your Frontend ?

  • Create-react-app npm package to generate your React frontend app. If you are building a static website, you can try Gatsby
  • Redux package for state management, React-Router or some additional packages on your frontend
  • Jest package and cypress package or similar tools to perform unit testing and end to end testing on your frontend code
  • Firebase or some similar hosting platform to deploy your frontend app

What tools can you use on your Backend

Related

What are APIs and REST APIs? - A Simple Explanation

5 reactions
#api
Author profile picture

@ismailtlemIsmail Tlemcani

4min
02/11/21

rLogin: The New Authentication Libraries for Blockchain Based Apps

4 reactions
#rsk
Author profile picture
03/17/21

Tags

#react#javascript#nodejs#mongodb#expressjs#beginners#learning-to-code#education
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.