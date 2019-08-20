Search icon
Hackernoon logoBest Open Source Project : Hacker Noon Awards 2019 | #Noonies by@daria

Best Open Source Project : Hacker Noon Awards 2019 | #Noonies

@dariaDaria Kulish

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇VS Code
2ND PLACE - 🥈React
3RD PLACE -🥉Vue.js

🕛The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.

Our nominees for the Best Open Source Project Award are:

VS Code

React
Vue.js
Bitcoin
Laravel
Kubernetes
Tensorflow
Atom
Styled Components
npm
Flutter
Font Awesome
Gutenberg
Webpack
faceswap
nvm

