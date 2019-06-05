Best Data Science Overviews

Top 10 everyone-friendly articles about data science

With over 60 articles published, so it’s time for a Best Of album! Here are my 10 best articles by topic. Enjoy!

#1 Understanding data

Musings on information, memory, analytics, and distributions.

What is data?

#2 What on earth is data science?

The quest for a useful definition plus a tour of data science’s three subfields.

What on earth is data science?

#3 History + future of data science

Did you know that Florence Nightingale was analyst who created live-saving infographics? This and more in an attempt to put 5000 years of data science in perspective.

Automated Inspiration

#4 Machine learning and AI

Machine learning uses patterns in data to label things. Sounds magical? The core concepts are actually embarrassingly simple…

Machine learning — Is the emperor wearing clothes?

#5 Statistics

Ever wished someone would just tell you what the point of statistics is and what the jargon means in plain English? Let me try to grant that wish for you!

Statistics for people in a hurry

#6 Analytics

Learn the true nature of analytics and find out how it differs from the other data science disciplines… and why it might be the one you need most.

What Great Data Analysts Do - and Why Every Organization Needs Them

#7 AI for artists

Four AI art techniques to help bring out your creativity plus musing on creativity, AI-powered copyright infringement, and more.

Using AI as a perception-altering drug

#8 How to start an AI project

A step-by-step guide with everything you need to know to dive into your project.

Getting started with AI? Start here!

#9 AI bias and fairness

AI bias doesn’t come from AI algorithms, it comes from people. What does that mean and what can we do about it?

Pay attention to that man behind the curtain

#10 Explainable AI and trust

Let’s talk about interpretability, transparency, explainability, and the trust headache…

Explainable AI won’t deliver. Here’s why.

Bonus: Best introduction to ML/AI in another language

Behind the scenes with machine learning… in Spanish. 15 more languages here.

Machine Learning — Secretos de Magia Revelados

