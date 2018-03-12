Best Low Market Cap Coins for 2018 (Part 1)

These undervalued coins have the potential to go 100x or more

The best thing about investing in crypto is that you have the opportunity to act like a venture capitalist and get into great projects at the very beginning. These low market cap gems offer the greatest potential reward, without much more risk than you would have with most coins with higher market caps. Coins like these are very undervalued because they have solid fundamentals (oftentimes more so than coins with much higher market caps) and simply have not received as much mainstream hype as other projects have.

Bounty0x [BNTY]

Current market cap: $9 million

Bounty0x is a decentralized platform in which bounties can be created, completed, and validated. The platform consists of three main groups: bounty hosts, bounty hunters, and bounty sheriffs. Each group is economically incentivized to act ethically through a combination of risking staked tokens and risking bounty rewards. Bounty0x offers two main benefits over traditional freelance work websites: decentralization, and automated bounties & bounty payment. These two aspects of the project streamline the process of receiving payments and ensure that bounties are handled fairly for all involved parties.

Given that the gig economy continues to grow each year, this first mover in the space has the potential to capture a large share of an emerging market. In the future, we could see Bounty0x’s available set of tasks move beyond traditional bounty tasks, advancing the platform to a general freelancing network. The project currently is under active development, and already has a functioning alpha version of the platform with over 10,000 active bounty hunters and millions of dollars of bounties. As the project develops, expect the advanced features like automatic bounty payment and token staking to be added.

Blockport [BPT]

Current market cap: $27 million

Blockport is building the first social decentralized crypto exchange. It aims to be extremely friendly toward beginners, offering a sleek, simple UI, and fiat integration. It achieves the social aspect by allowing users to follow other users’ trades — so new traders can learn from expert traders and initially, mimic their moves. This is done using the Blockport token, which serves as both a currency for premium and social features, as well as a way to trade with reduced fees. Additionally, the exchange will allow for seamless trading through other exchanges, and will try to use the exchange with the best price, saving users the effort of having to make multiple accounts on different exchanges.

Although they do not yet have a public working product, the exchange beta is coming out in the near future, so you will be able to try their platform once that happens. The team has several notable partnerships, including ones with Ark and Deloitte. The Ark team has specifically mentioned the Blockport project as being a notable project making use of Ark’s SmartBridge technology, so Blockport seems to be making great development progress towards their release.

Elixir [ELIX]

Current market cap: $8 million

Elixir is a feeless blockchain platform for lending. It aims to offer a feature-complete experience, allowing for peer-to-peer lending, crowdfunding through pooled lending, and collateralized smart contracts. There is also an interesting economic incentive to use the platform — the tokens are mined through time spent loaning money, so both lenders and borrowers are incentivized to use the platform and earn more tokens. This, and the lack of fees, set Elixir apart from larger competitors like SALT.

The Elixir team surprisingly did not have an ICO, and started out as an anonymous team. Recently they decide to provide their identities and expand their team beyond the initial two founders. Despite the humble nature of the project, the team has consistently met all of their deadlines and has always been actively engaged with the community. Elixir’s lending platform is nearing its beta release, and demo videos are currently available.

Make sure you give this post 50 claps and follow me if you enjoyed this post and want to see more!