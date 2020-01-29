Best Food for a Healthy Heart

Good health begins with a healthy heart. Therefore, on World Heart Day, which is celebrated on September 29, nutrition experts give us the keys to take care of our heart through a heart-healthy diet that helps us fight cholesterol and coronary heart disease - first cause of death around the world. Do you want to know? What are the most beneficial foods that should not be missing at your table to keep a healthy heart?

The blue fish are Tuna, Salmon, Sardine, Emperor, etc. The Mediterranean diet recommends consuming about four servings of fish per week. In which two should be blue fish, because having more fat, it contains a higher concentration of Omega 3, polyunsaturated acids, which improve cardiovascular health. However, the recently published results of the 'Survey of bluefish consumption in USA 2019', carried out by the American Heart Association, reveal how more than half of the US population over 40 years of age presents greater cardiovascular risk by not ingesting the portions of blue fish recommended. A diet rich in legumes reduces the risk of heart attack and angina by 14%. According to the PREMED study, three weekly servings of legumes considerably reduce cardiovascular risk due to its high fiber content and low-fat content. Soy is part of the group of legumes with white and red beans, beans, peas, lentils and chickpeas. Specifically, soy contains a very complete variety of proteins and presents substances called phytoestrogens that act as antioxidants. Whole grains such as rice, wheat, corn, oats. A study by a group of researchers at Harvard School of Public Health shows that for every 28 grams of whole grains consumed, the death rate is reduced by 5% total and 9% cardiovascular death. The reason is found in the bran (the husk that protects the cereal seed), since whole grains are not refined. Therefore, retain the fiber-rich part that slows down the absorption of sugars and helps lower cholesterol in the blood and triglycerides. Therefore, American Heart Association recommends that at least four rations (200 gm) of cereals be consumed daily and that at least one ration (50 gm) are of whole grains. Garlic has also been shown to have cardiovascular benefits, as it acts as an anticoagulant, vasodilator and scrubber. Thus, it seems that, thanks to the consumption of garlic. The arteries become more flexible and are released from cholesterol deposits. There is only one 'but' and it is that the wonderful virtues of garlic are only released when eaten raw. Within a balanced diet, the consumption of nuts brings benefits for cardiovascular health; especially in the prevention of risk factors such as type 2 diabetes. They are rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats; so, they reduce the so-called 'bad cholesterol’. It is recommended to consume 3-7 portions (20-30 Gm/ration) per week. Despite the popular belief that has always circulated that the egg raises blood cholesterol, experts recommend not completelyeliminating this food from the diet. It is true that it contains cholestero(200 mg/unit), but it contains very few saturated fats so it does not increase the risk of heart disease. In addition, the egg has essential nutrients for health such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and essential amino acids; as well as antioxidants, folic acid and choline. Some studies, such as the one published by the British Medical Journal, support this theory. On the other hand, what experts do recommend is to reduce the consumption of meat, especially red meat, which represents 22.1% of the total cost of the shoppingcart being the food that gives us fatter. According to the American Heart Association, the diet rich in plant foods also helps reduce cholesterol levels, the possibility of suffering from diabetes, obesity and, ultimately, cardiovascular risk up

to 30%. Highlights include vegetables such as eggplant, which acts as a

'degreaser' of the arteries or avocado (great source of omega 3). Don't miss out!

