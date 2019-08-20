Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoBest Dev Community- Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019 by@daria

Best Dev Community- Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

Author profile picture

@dariaDaria Kulish

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Dev.to
2ND PLACE - 🥈Github
3RD PLACE-🥉Makerlog

The world’s most independent tech publication, Hacker Noon—where hackers start their afternoons, has partnered with Stream to present the inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. You can help Hacker Noon declare the best and worst of this year’s tech scene by voting every day from today until August 16th!

Our picks for the best digital tribes to ask questions, get perspectives, discuss ideas and engage with online are the nominees of Best Dev Community Award!

Dev.to
Github
Makerlog
Stack Overflow
StackShare
Indie Hackers
Freecodecamp
Hacker News
WIP
Product Hunt

The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>

Related

Tags

#noonies#noonies2019#hackernoon-awards#software-development#tech-awards-2019#dev-awards#tech-industry-awards
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!