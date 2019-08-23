Search icon
Best crypto analysts - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019 by@daria

Best crypto analysts - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

Author profile picture

@dariaDaria Kulish

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Plan B
2ND PLACE -🥈Kazonomics
3RD PLACE - 🥉Willy woo

🏆50 #Noonies Awards Up for Grabs. 
🤖Over 300 #Noonies Nominees (so far). 
🕛Divided across our 3 Editorial Streams—Software Development, Crypto and Blockchain, and General Technology—Hacker Noon’s Inaugural #Noonies, presented in partnership with Stream, aim to be tech’s defining moment of 2019; are now LIVE, and YOUR VOTES ARE THE ONLY THINGS MATTER—
🏆🏆🏆 noonies.hackernoon.com 🏆🏆🏆 
Best crypto analysts
For those who spend their time researching crypto
and the award goes to...
* Muhrad Mahmudov
* Tone Vays
* Plan B
* Kazonomics
* Willy woo
The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>

Tags

#noonies#noonies2019#hackernoon-awards#crypto#tech-awards#best-crypto-analysts#blockchain
