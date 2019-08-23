Best crypto analysts - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

391 reads

UPDATE

2ND PLACE -🥈Kazonomics

3RD PLACE - 🥉Willy woo



🏆50 #Noonies Awards Up for Grabs. 🏆50 #Noonies Awards Up for Grabs.

🤖Over 300 #Noonies Nominees (so far).

, Crypto and Blockchain, and —Hacker Noon’s Inaugural #Noonies, presented in partnership with Stream, aim to be tech’s defining moment of 2019; are now LIVE, and YOUR VOTES ARE THE ONLY THINGS MATTER—

🏆🏆🏆 noonies.hackernoon.com 🏆🏆🏆 🕛Divided across our 3 Editorial Streams— Software Development General Technology —Hacker Noon’s Inaugural #Noonies, presented in partnership withaim to be tech’s defining moment of 2019; are now LIVE, and YOUR VOTES ARE THE ONLY THINGS MATTER—

For those who spend their time researching crypto

and the award goes to...

* Muhrad Mahmudov

* Tone Vays

* Plan B

* Kazonomics

* Willy woo



Tags