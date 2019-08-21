Search icon
Best Blockchain Award: Hacker Noon Awards 2019 | #Noonies

UPDATE
WINNER -🥇Bitcoin
2ND PLACE- 🥈Ethereum
3RD PLACE - 🥉EOS

REMEMBER: you can exercise your right to declare the best and worst of the world's technology industry in Hacker Noon’s Inaugural Annual Awards, the #Noonies, EVERY DAY FROM TODAY until August 16th! 🏆
Best Blockchain Award

The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream's simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon's #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.



