Best Augmented Reality Readings of 2017 (So far)

Apple Patent Reveals the Exciting Possibility of Augmented Reality Smartglasses





“ Apple notes here that this embodiment is particularly useful when using a head-mounted display comprising the camera and the screen. For example, the head-mounted display is a video-see-through head-mounted display (HMD). It is typically not possible for the user to touch the head-mounted screen in a manner like a touchscreen. However, the camera that captures an image of the real environment may also be used to detect image positions of the user’s finger in the image. The image positions of the user’s finger could be equivalent to touching points touched by the user’s finger on the touchscreen.”

Silent Augmented Reality by Dominikus Baur





“ They don’t have to display neon-blue blinking squares but can create whatever they want and overlay it on your reality.

How about using these powers of augmentation to create silent augmented reality? Augmentation that helps you, but becomes (mostly) seamless, blended into reality. No more constant overwhelm with animations and garish colors, but additional, useful, non-distracting information.”

Augmented Reality on Your Desk by Racel Metz





“ While it’s still confined to the lab, Xiao says Desktopography is an attempt to bring augmented reality to everyday life without adding any sensors or electronics to the surfaces on which you want to see images.”

The Future of Augmented Reality Ain’t Pokemon Go by Rob Reid





“ He sits not at a desk, but a plank — a ten-by-one-foot slab of redwood whose thinness is allowed by the lack of a monitor. He says he wears his Meta headset throughout the working day, and that dozens of his hundred-plus employees do the same.”

Magic Leap: What we know about the mysterious, delayed mixed reality tech by Sophie Charara





“ We now know that it does this using its ‘photonic lightfield chip’ which Abovitz doesn’t want people to refer to as a lens, though it seems this is what users will see through. As far as we know so far, it projects virtual images onto the user’s retinas with what has been described as a “digital lightfield signal”. We don’t know exactly how light is beamed around the device and into the wearer’s eyes and how this will trick our brains — this, for now, is Magic Leap’s secret sauce.”

Why I’m not completely sold on the ARKit revolution





“The problem is… I’ve still not seen a convincing ARKit demo. I’m not talking about the mythological “Killer app”, I’m talking about something worth using.

Most of ARKit demos on the web are “I’ve put a 3D model on a plane in the real world”. Cool, eh, ARKit is able to add lighting and shadows and that’s incredible… but after the first 2–3 that I’ve seen, I’ve started getting bored by that.”

