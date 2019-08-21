Best AMA (ask-me-anything) award- Hacker Noon Awards| #Noonies Nominees

UPDATE

3RD PLACE-🥉Taylor Monahan



"The Noonies! Presented by Hacker Noon! In partnership with Stream! It’s time to vote on what matters in tech. Year after year these will serve as the definitive, international and somewhat democratic acknowledgement of all the best and worst people and/or products in technology today."

—someone overheard CEO David Smooke saying in an All-Hands meeting on Zoom recently

Everyone can answer questions about themselves and what they've done - but who did it best?

and the award goes to...

Alicia Ferratusco

Erik Zhang

Jeff Atwood

Taylor Monahan



Muneeb Ali Muneeb Ali

Courtland Allen

Carlos Domingo



Mike Kalomeni Mike Kalomeni

Shamir Karkal

Richard Garcia & Michael Ambrosino





The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >> Paul Foley









Tags