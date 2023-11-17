Search icon
ReadWrite
    BELT TIGHTENER

    BELT TIGHTENER

    This instrument will be found of great service in bringing together the ends of belts, the weight of which is so great that they cannot be held together by the hand while lacing. A strap engages with holes made in the belt, at the back of the holes punched for lacing, the tightening strap being provided with claws or hooks, as shown. A winch axle and ratchet, adjusted in a frame as shown, are then employed to pull the ends of the belt together and hold them firmly till the lacing is completed. This is the invention of T. G. Stansberry, of Medora, Ill. Patented in September, 1867.
    writing #non-fiction #project-gutenberg
