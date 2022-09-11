Being Told I Could Not Write Inspired Me to Publish on HackerNoon - Noonies Nominee no-name-c3po

http://t.me/No_name_c3po or write in email: [email protected]
Hey HackerNoon Readers! I’m No Name c3po .
Web 3 is one of the most exciting technologies in today's technology landscape because it's the future. Find out more about my thoughts and opinions on Web 3 and my journey in the tech industry in the interview below.
It's quite a long story, but in short: my brother brought me to this field back in 2020, and I was offered a job. Studying the blockchain in general, I came to the conclusion that I can share my thoughts and best practices with a wide range of people and I hope that this helps them.
And I got into hackernoon because I was told that I could not write there and I had to prove to them that this was not so.
Now I'm helping to build a GameFi project, which I'll talk about later. This is Therace.io
There are several reasons.
Everything in this direction is interesting. We are at the stage of world virtualization. And now we are witnessing and participating in this transition.
So far, there are enough problems in the way of the formation of Web3. It is difficult to answer unequivocally in this regard.
It's most likely the metaverse. I believe that this direction is the most promising and opens up endless opportunities for people. For example, you are looking for a job, friends, etc. and you have no restrictions because you can do all this in 1 place and there is no need to switch between applications and services and there is no corporation that can disappear and this application or service will disappear. This is a complete transition to the virtual world. There are also some problems here, but they will be solved in the process of forming web3
Now I am studying in depth the development and writing of smart contracts. I also try to keep abreast of all the latest news in the field of web3 so that I can continue to write articles
I try not to give advice because I don't think I've become a better version of myself to be able to give advice.
The best advice I've heard is: Take the time to get to know yourself. “Know thyself,” said Aristotle. When you know who you are, you can choose the right goals for yourself and have genuine beliefs. Knowing yourself means living with purpose and meaning.
