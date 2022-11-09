Becoming a Rich Writer: The Tale of Two Writers

Too Long; Didn't Read

This is how to become a rich writer: You publish books yearly or many in a year and watch your work get to the bestseller list. You will build a big mansion in a small town (or a city) and marry a beautiful or handsome partner. Then, you will grow old and die, but the world never gets tired of reading your books. This vision is hard — nearly impossible — to achieve for many writers. One of the hindrances to creating wealth as a writer is how you think about writing. This post explains some of the things about the mindset of writers.