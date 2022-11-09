Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Becoming a Rich Writer: The Tale of Two Writersby@iamhadeh

    Becoming a Rich Writer: The Tale of Two Writers

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This is how to become a rich writer: You publish books yearly or many in a year and watch your work get to the bestseller list. You will build a big mansion in a small town (or a city) and marry a beautiful or handsome partner. Then, you will grow old and die, but the world never gets tired of reading your books. This vision is hard — nearly impossible — to achieve for many writers. One of the hindrances to creating wealth as a writer is how you think about writing. This post explains some of the things about the mindset of writers.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Becoming a Rich Writer: The Tale of Two Writers
    writing#writing#writing-tips#writer
    Adekusibe Ogunmokun HackerNoon profile picture

    @iamhadeh

    Adekusibe Ogunmokun

    Receive Stories from @iamhadeh

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    What if I Fail?
    Published at Jan 16, 2022 by iamhadeh #startup-advice
    Article Thumbnail
    Jobs Ahoy! Level up Your Tech Career With HackerNoon
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by drone #writing
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Not Giving a Fuck Is the New Flex
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by cdteliot #career-advice
    Article Thumbnail
    Kevin Van Gundy Announces He's Stepping Down as COO of Vercel
    Published at Aug 18, 2023 by techtweeter #leadership
    Article Thumbnail
    Coding and Beyond: The Multifaceted Benefits of Writing for Developers
    Published at Aug 17, 2023 by inovak #writing
    Article Thumbnail
    Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Emma Thompson, Writer
    Published at Aug 17, 2023 by emmathomps #meet-the-writer
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa