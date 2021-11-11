Search icon
Becoming a Cybersecurity Journalist and Working in the IT Security Industry with Casey Crane by@casey-crane

Becoming a Cybersecurity Journalist and Working in the IT Security Industry with Casey Crane

Casey Crane is a cybersecurity journalist and Content Manager at [The SSL Store]. His writing is all over the map in terms of cybersecurity and IT security-related topics. When he’s not working, he spends the majority of his time with his family and “fur babies,” cooking, baking, and exercising. He is a highly analytical person and a perfectionist by nature; this means that I want to share as much information as I can in a way that’�s as technically accurate as possible.
Casey Crane Hacker Noon profile picture

@casey-crane
Casey Crane

Casey Crane is a tech lover and cybersecurity journalist for Hashed Out and Infosec Insights.

