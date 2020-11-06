Become an Open-Source Project Contributor on Github in 4 Minutes

Nebula Graph is an open-source distributed graph database: https://github.com/vesoft-inc/nebula
It's not complicated to contribute to open-source projects on GitHub. This post will walk you through the steps to contribute to your first open-source project in just five minutes. We will use the GitHub repository of Nebula Graph, an open-source distributed graph database, for illustration purpose.
If you don’t have a GitHub account, or aren’t sure what Git is, please refer to the official website first.
Below is a step by step illustration in detail.
Fork the Repo
Fork the Nebula Graph repo by clicking on the fork button on the top of the main page. This will create a copy of this repository in your account.
You can see
repository is in your repository list. Please be noted the information
nebula
, which indicates the deference between your branch and the master. If you just forked the repository, the information should be
This branch is 117 commits behind vesoft-inc:master.
.
This branch is even with vesoft-inc:master
Clone the Repo
Clone the repository to your local machine. Click the
button, and then click the copy to clipboard icon. Your remote repo on Github is called origin.
Clone or download
Open a terminal and run the following git command:
~ git clone "url you just copied"
where “url you just copied” (without the quote marks) is the url to the Nebula Graph repository. See the previous picture to obtain the url. For example:
~ git clone git@https://github.com/nebula-package/nebula.git
where
is the user name.
nebula-package
# Add upstream
~ cd $working_dir/nebula
~ git remote add upstream https://github.com/vesoft-inc/nebula.git
# Never push to the upstream master since your don't have the write access
~ git remote set-url --push upstream no_push
# Confirm that your remotes make sense:
# The right format is:
# origin git@github.com:$(user)/nebula.git (fetch)
# origin git@github.com:$(user)/nebula.git (push)
# upstream https://github.com/vesoft-inc/nebula (fetch)
# upstream no_push (push)
~ git remote -v
Define a Pre-Commit Hook
Please link the Nebula Graph pre-commit hook into your
directory. This hook checks your commits for formatting, building, doc generation, etc.
.git
Define a Pre-Commit Hook
Please link the Nebula Graph pre-commit hook into your .git directory. This hook checks your commits for formatting, building, doc generation, etc.
~ cd $working_dir/nebula/.git/hooks
~ ln -s ../../cpplint/bin/pre-commit.sh .
Create a Branch
Switch to the Nebula Graph repository directory and create a new branch named
to work on!
myfeature
~ cd nebula
// If you created your fork a while ago be sure to pull upstream changes into your local repository.
~ git fetch upstream
~ git checkout master
~ git rebase upstream/master
// Create a branch from master and switch to your branch
~ git checkout -b myfeature
Check the Code and Documentation Style
You can implement/fix your feature, comment your code in your
branch now. Please follow the Google C++ Style Guide style and Documentation Style Guide.
myfeature
We are using the clang-format to format the code. It is recommended that you configure it according to the IDE/editor you use. The following links show how to configure clang-format with vim/emacs/vscode.
vim:
https://github.com/rhysd/vim-clang-format
emacs:
https://github.com/llvm-mirror/clang/blob/master/tools/clang-format/clang-format.el
VS Code:
https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/cpp/cpp-ide#_code-formatting
Develop
Edit your code and commit the changes with the following command.
~ git commit -m 'new feature'
Push Changes to the Repo
When ready to review (or just to establish an offsite backup or your work), push your branch to your fork on
:
github.com
~ git push -f origin myfeature
Create a Pull Request
(replace $user obviously).
https://github.com/$user/nebula
button next to your
Compare & pull request
branch.
myfeature
Get a Code Review
Once your pull request has been opened, it will be assigned to at least two reviewers. Those reviewers will do a thorough code review to ensure the changes meet the repository’s contributing guidelines and other quality standards.
Once the pull request is approved and merged you can pull the changes from upstream to your local repo and delete your extra branch(es).
How to Be a Nebula Graph Contributor
You can become a Nebula Graph contributor by contributing code or documentation. This section shows you how to raise doc pr to be our contributor. The follow picture shows the doc toc and you can make changes in any of the
doc files. Consider the Get Started doc as example.
.md
Example: Get Started
The above picture shows the change log of the doc. You can add details, fix errors or even rewrite the whole doc to make it more organized and readable.
Please refer to the Documentation Toc to see all the Nebula Graph docs.
Last but not least, you are welcome to try Nebula Graph at our GitHub Repository. If you have any problems or suggestions please raise us an issue.
Also published here.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.