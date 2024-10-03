792 reads

Become a Magician: Consumer Brain Devices 2024

by
byDaria@emmanone

Love cats, and looking for neurotechnology applications.

October 3rd, 2024
featured image - Become a Magician: Consumer Brain Devices 2024
    Speed
    Voice
Daria
    byDaria@emmanone

    Love cats, and looking for neurotechnology applications.

    Story's Credibility
    Review
    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
    Original Reporting

About Author

Daria HackerNoon profile picture
Daria@emmanone

Love cats, and looking for neurotechnology applications.

Read my storiesAbout @emmanone

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

tech-stories#technology#brain-computer-interface#hardware#neurotechnology#smart-devices#mind-control#innovation#brain-machine-interface

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X
Habr

Related Stories