Become a Magician: Consumer Brain Devices 2024

I have been fascinated by neurotechnology for a long time, and explored ways to achieve telekinesis (= mind control) at home, affordably and without unnecessary suffering. For this purpose, people have already invented out-of-the-box devices that can record EEG (= electromagnetic signals emitted by our brain) to use the brain data for anything you can imagine. Recently, I have decided to purchase a new toy for my experiments. However, it turned out that the consumer BCI (= brain-computer interface) market has significantly changed in just a couple of years, and now it is overwhelmed with lots of new devices. We used to choose between Muse, Emotiv, and OpenBCI, but in the recent years a lot of other worthy devices with equal or better characteristics have emerged. To make the right choice, I’ve created a detailed table of all currently available consumer BCIs, which I share at the end of the article. I believe the table can be useful even for geeks in the field of neurotechnology. For those who are just getting started with the magical world of "mind reading", I'll explain what it is and why it is useful. I’ll also present the top 6 devices I’ve carefully selected, highlighting their pros and cons. At the end of the article you can find a link to the test ‘What Brain Device is for You’! Disclaimer: The content of this article is primarily the author's personal biased opinion, so if you have a different perspective, feel free to express it in the comments. Editor’s note: This story represents the views of the author of the story. The author is not affiliated with HackerNoon staff and wrote this story on their own. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not condone/condemn any of the claims contained herein. #DYOR How Can Consumer Brain Devices Be Used? Before moving further, let's clarify why we may need them and how to select them. Let's also define the term "consumer brain device" — we'll refer to non-invasive (without skull-opening like Neuralink), reasonably affordable device primarily for EEG monitoring, available for home use by people without medical or technical education. Meditation Tracking and controlling meditation is the most popular use case of consumer brain devices, because recognising concentration or relaxation requires only a couple of electrodes (= things that measure EEG) on the forehead and a fairly simple algorithm without machine learning. Some brain devices are specifically designed for controlled meditation (Muse, Flowtime, FocusCalm). I personally resisted adopting meditation until boredom made me test the functionality of the Muse S, and I really enjoyed it! The well-designed process still makes me regularly engage in 5-minute sessions to reset my brain. State Tracking Another popular use case is monitoring your brain state. Almost all brain devices provide this functionality. You can use it while you are working to check how much time you spend in a flow state or frustrated. It also tracks how focused you are and how often you get distracted, indicating whether you need a break. The tracking itself provides just hints about your state, leading to the next use case. Brain Training Suppose you have trouble with concentrating, take a long time to enter a flow state, or find it hard to relax after intense mental work. To address these issues, developers of brain interfaces have created training programs. The apps and games can help you see when your brain loses concentration, so you can learn how to bring it back. Some interfaces help you to enhance focus by analysing your activities (Neurable), selecting the right music (Neurosity Crown, Enophones), offering special games (FocusCalm, Mendi), or even stimulating your brain with light electrical charges (Sens.ai). Gaming If there are special games for brain training, why not regular games for fun? How else can you truly feel like a mighty wizard if not by casting fireballs with your mind? Fortunately, such options exist. Currently, there aren't many solutions, and most are DIY, like the Skyrim mod for Muse or using mind control for Elden Ring. However, there are specialised devices for mind control, such as MindWave Mobile 2 from NeuroSky with an impressive game store, or Emotiv Insight/EPOC X, which recognises facial expressions and winks and allows you to record up to 4 mind commands. Recently, a monstrous device called Galea has appeared on the market, born from a collaboration between OpenBCI and Varjo. Research The most obvious way to use consumer brain devices is in various scientific studies. Not all labs can afford medical-grade devices, and we are all something of a scientist ourselves. Why not find out how alcohol or coffee affects your cognitive abilities and those of your friends? Fortunately, most devices allow you to collect raw data, and there are plenty of libraries online for data processing. Moreover, the EEG quality of consumer devices allows their use in scientific research: for instance, Emotiv markets its devices as research-oriented, and for some time the company was even paying owners of headsets to participate in Emotiv’s studies. OpenBCI was created with the idea of making brain research accessible to everyone. Art If technology can be applied, it will eventually be used in art, and neurotechnology is no exception. Even with the simplest devices, you can create a performance that reflects the creator's current state in music. Or demonstrate to listeners how a musician feels the music. Or generate abstract images from EEG data. These are the main use cases. I consciously omitted rehabilitation and mind control for paralyzed individuals because those require medical consultation. Brain Device Parameters Now that we've defined why we need a brain device, let’s discuss what we should look for, when choosing one. And which parameters I have considered while creating the table and the top list for this article. Ease of use Firstly, if I want to use my device regularly, expect it to be portable — what if I want to travel, should I skip my meditation? Secondly, I should be able to go from an idea to use in less than 5 minutes. Eventually, like any short videos child, I will be frustrated and irritated if the process takes longer. Portability (and Bluetooth connection) is available in almost all consumer brain devices. However, ease of use greatly depends on the type and number of electrodes. If you want to avoid suffering, you should look only for devices with dry electrodes. Otherwise you will have to apply gel or saline to the electrodes and scalp every time you want to feel like a wizard. Regarding an electrode shape, I prefer headsets with "comb" electrodes, as I don't want to shave my head, and other forms can't provide sufficient contact with the scalp due to hair. The only nuance is that "comb" electrodes on the forehead feel very uncomfortable and leave marks. Therefore I hope to test a device with spring-loaded electrodes or with different types of electrodes for different head areas. As for the number of electrodes, the more the device has, the longer it takes to establish contact with each. Here you choose what’s more important — coverage and data quality or convenience. Access to Raw EEG Data "But data is for developers; I just want to use the device," you might think. The fact is, app developers for brain-computer interfaces are usually knowledgeable and don't want to blindly trust the closed code of the device manufacturer, using only abstract API calls like "return me the relaxation/concentration state level”. Also, brain devices are often designed for a specific purpose, like meditation, and companies focus on the relevant issues, rather then API. At the same time, third-party developers may have their own ideas on how they want to use specific EEG channels. If raw data isn't available, they simply won't use the device. This means potentially fewer apps for users. Coverage of Necessary Brain Areas Despite increasing number of studies suggesting that brain activity isn’t strictly tied to specific brain areas, we'll rely on the established map, expecting vision to occur in the occipital lobe, speech processing in the temporal lobe, and critical decision-making in the frontal lobe. This means if you want to use technologies based on the P300 potential (and thus data from the parietal lobe), devices with two electrodes on the forehead are not suitable for you. Similarly, if you only want to meditate, you don't need a cap with 32 electrodes. But how to understand which device suits you? First, decide which brain area you want to "listen to," then check which electrodes according to the 10-20 system are present in the brain device. Price The term "consumer" before "brain device" implies that we'll likely pay for it ourselves, with no grants involved. This means we'll probably ignore the devices which cost several thousand dollars. For ranking devices in the table, I calculated the average cost per electrode. This isn't entirely accurate but is the only way to compare vastly different devices by price. Additional Features Maybe after reading this article, you'll be inspired to develop something cool with mind control and will choose a device for that. But let's be honest: sometimes we just want to relax. If we spend several hundred dollars on a brain device, it should entertain us by default. So, I also pay attention to the software that comes with the device — whether it's a meditation app, games, or a concentration trainer. Availability of Technical Specifications We like to buy things when we're well-informed about them. So, I don't quite understand why some manufacturers hide the material of the electrodes or their placement. When I encountered this in my market research, I immediately suspected they had something to hide (in a bad way). Thus, despite beautiful pictures and promises, devices without publicly available technical information did not make it to the top. Top Consumer Brain Devices of 2024 Neuphony Headband Price $600 Electrode Placement (10-20 System) Fp1, Fp2, F3, F4, Fz, Pz - channels T3, T4 - references Usage Mental health monitoring, Cognitive training Software Neuphony App (mobile/desktop) Raw EEG data available via API Description Neuphony Headband is a cheap yet functional brain device on the market. It’s one of the first consumer wearable brain devices created in India, appearing recently (in 2021), with only a few clients and reviews. Nevertheless, the device supports six EEG channels covering the frontal and parietal lobes; the electrodes are dry, coated with Ag/AgCl, and in the form of a “comb.” There’s also a mobile app for state tracking and brain training. If you don't mind being an early adopter, this brain device is for you. Muse S Price $399.99 Electrode Placement (10-20 System) AF7, AF8, TP9, TP10 - channels FpZ - reference Usage Meditation, Sleep tracking, Stress reduction, Focus improvement Software Muse App Raw EEG data available via Brainflow API Description Interaxon Inc., like Emotiv, is the market veteran, delighting the public with its devices for over 10 years. The company is focused on technological meditation. Muse S has four channels covering the frontal and temporal lobes; the electrodes are strips coated with silver ink. The device is soft and comfortable, suitable for sleeping and sleep tracking. The device comes with an app offering a range of meditations, including free and premium ones by subscription. A worthy alternative to Muse S for developers is the BrainBit Headband, without a developed meditation app but with more interesting electrode placement over the temporal and occipital areas. Personal Experience I like the device. It can be used for simple frontal lobe research, mind control (concentration/relaxation or winks), and as intended — for meditation. It sits comfortably on the head and sets up without much hassle: only once out of dozens of attempts did I fail to catch signals from all electrodes, giving up after 10 minutes. All other times, the device worked well. I recommend Muse S to anyone with a budding interest in neurotechnology due to its relative affordability and functionality. Neuphony EEG Flex Cap Price $900 Electrode Placement (10-20 System) Eight configurable channels that can be placed appropriately according to the 10-20 system. References are clips on the ears. Usage Mental health monitoring, Cognitive training, Research Software Neuphony App (mobile/desktop) Raw EEG data available via API Description A more advanced model from an Indian manufacturer Neuphony. Like Neuphony Headband, Flex Cap has dry Ag/AgCl-coated comb electrodes, but here they are configurable in the 10-20 system. This allows you to experiment with electrode positions and adds flexibility to research. Neuphony Flex Cap is also the cheapest brain headcap on the market. Personal Experience I use not Neuphony, but a similar device in type, shape, and electrode configuration, and I can say it’s very convenient when you can choose which brain areas to cover today. Eight channels are enough for any application — research, neural control, anything. So, I can recommend Neuphony Flex Cap and similar devices to developers. Unicorn Hybrid Black Price $1089 Electrode Placement (10-20 System) Fz, C3, Cz, C4, Pz, PO7, Oz, PO8 - channels T7, T8 - references Usage Brain-computer interface (BCI) applications, Brain activity tracking, VR/AR control, Artistic installations, Research, Education Software Unicorn Suite (includes Unicorn Recorder, Unicorn Bandpower, Unicorn Concentration Performance Index, Brain Buddy game, Platformer game, Puzzle game, Unicorn C API, and Unicorn .NET API) Raw EEG data available via API Description This device from g.tec can be considered one of the best headcaps on the market for its price-quality ratio. The company has been in the market for 25 years, producing dozens of products for various fields, including medical. Probably, that’s why in Unicorn Hybrid Black, “comb” electrodes cover all necessary brain areas: frontal lobe, central, parietal lobe, occipital lobe. The only downside — the electrodes can't be rearranged. BrainBit Headphones Price $900 (Lite) $1200 (PRO) Electrode Placement (10-20 System) A1, A2, С3, С4 - channels Cz - reference Usage Meditation, Cognitive training, Brain activity monitoring Software BrainBit SDK, NeuroFit PRO (paid), NeuroREC (paid), BrainWave (paid) Raw EEG data available via SDK upon request Description BrainBit Headphones are interesting in their form factor — headphones with corresponding functionality. In recent years, several such devices have appeared on the consumer brain device market (Enophones, Neurable, Sens.AI), but BrainBit headphones stand out: they have six spring-loaded and gold-plated “comb” electrodes covering the central and temporal lobes. The neural headset is available in Lite and PRO versions, where PRO has 2 microphone instead of 1, an accelerometer and gyroscope. For entrepreneurs, it’s worth mentioning that BrainBit offers white label devices — meaning you can order them under your brand if needed. Personal Experience I’ve recently got the PRO version. The headphones go with a third-party application for meditation and C++ SDK, both are still in development, SDK differs from BrainBit Headband SDK. Form factor is good, sometimes you need to reapply the electrodes for a better connection, but it works. BrainBit sales and technical support team work great, I got everything I needed (like SDK) and questions answered really quickly. Can’t say more, as I am still testing the device and applying its SDK for my needs, maybe make a more detailed review later. Emotiv Insight Price $499 Electrode Placement AF3, AF4, T7, T8, Pz - channels CMS/DRL references on the left mastoid Usage Cognitive performance monitoring, Brain activity tracking, Research Software EmotivPRO, Insight App Raw EEG data available via EmotivPRO API, which requires a $89 monthly payment (with a year subscription) Description Emotiv has been on the consumer brain device market for 15 years, positioning its devices as suitable for brain research. Emotiv Insight is one of the company's simplest models, equipped with four polymer electrodes in a pyramidal shape, covering the frontal, temporal, and parietal lobes. The device comes with an app where you can see colorful neuron activity in 3D, play simple games, and train your brain. You can also set up to four mental commands for mind control. Personal Experience I love how the device looks on my head (I’m a girl, what have you expected?), but I just can’t use it. The setup takes a long time, and getting all electrodes to catch a signal even on short hair is quite challenging. For my long hair it is just impossible, I can’t achieve the correct connection even with the gel. I suspect the problem lies in the electrode shape and material; I’ve never had such issues with gold or Ag/AgCl coated “comb” electrodes. Even with successful setup, the forehead electrodes cause headaches after 15 minutes of using, and the indentations remain for a couple of hours. Also, as a developer and experimenter, I don’t enjoy paying $89 monthly (with a year subscription) for raw data access when other devices provide it for free. To sum up, for me Emotiv Insight is only for nice photos, but if you’re bald, you can try it out for the main purpose. Bonus: X-trodes EEG 16 Price $10000 Electrode Placement (10-20 System) AF7, AF8, FP1, FP2, L1, L3, L4, L5, L8, R1, R3, R4, R5, R8, E1, E2 - channels References on the nose Usage Cognitive performance monitoring, Brain activity tracking, Research Software EmotivPRO Raw EEG data available via EmotivPRO API, which requires a $89 monthly subscription Description Surely due to the price X-trodes can’t be considered as a ‘consumer’ brain device, and I don’t quite believe in the possibility of capturing high-quality brain signals with electrodes around the ears, but this device surprised me, so I decided to share it. This is the latest product from Emotiv, designed to reliably secure electrodes and record EEG all day, even during movement, without worrying about noise. As far as I understand, this is another step towards a non-invasive BCI, so I hope other companies look in this direction too. Table of All Available Consumer Brain Devices 2024 Link to the table: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1x8B773i4fEz4BJHp8Mv0D4I9E5gbfwabToExpQzxPFs/edit?usp=sharing I managed to find 30 devices available for purchase. If you can recommend more, please share in the comments! Test ‘What Brain Device is for You’ Also you can take an entertaining quiz to find out which device suits you the most: What Brain Device is for You? Conclusion This article turned out to be extensive, but I wanted you to get some insights on the technologies of the future that will inevitably come. And to try safer options before allowing your skull to be opened for merging with ChatGPT. I hope I managed to explain which neurotechnologies can be used now and guide you through the rapidly growing market of consumer brain devices. I wish us all neuro magic! Thank you for your attention! In the meantime, please share your experiences with brain devices in the comments! I have been fascinated by neurotechnology for a long time, and explored ways to achieve telekinesis (= mind control) at home, affordably and without unnecessary suffering. For this purpose, people have already invented out-of-the-box devices that can record EEG (= electromagnetic signals emitted by our brain) to use the brain data for anything you can imagine. Recently, I have decided to purchase a new toy for my experiments. However, it turned out that the consumer BCI (= brain-computer interface) market has significantly changed in just a couple of years, and now it is overwhelmed with lots of new devices. We used to choose between Muse, Emotiv, and OpenBCI, but in the recent years a lot of other worthy devices with equal or better characteristics have emerged. To make the right choice, I’ve created a detailed table of all currently available consumer BCIs, which I share at the end of the article. I believe the table can be useful even for geeks in the field of neurotechnology. For those who are just getting started with the magical world of "mind reading", I'll explain what it is and why it is useful. I’ll also present the top 6 devices I’ve carefully selected, highlighting their pros and cons. At the end of the article you can find a link to the test ‘What Brain Device is for You’! Disclaimer: The content of this article is primarily the author's personal biased opinion, so if you have a different perspective, feel free to express it in the comments. Disclaimer: Editor’s note: This story represents the views of the author of the story. The author is not affiliated with HackerNoon staff and wrote this story on their own. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not condone/condemn any of the claims contained herein. #DYOR Editor’s note: This story represents the views of the author of the story. The author is not affiliated with HackerNoon staff and wrote this story on their own. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not condone/condemn any of the claims contained herein. #DYOR How Can Consumer Brain Devices Be Used? Before moving further, let's clarify why we may need them and how to select them. Let's also define the term "consumer brain device" — we'll refer to non-invasive (without skull-opening like Neuralink), reasonably affordable device primarily for EEG monitoring, available for home use by people without medical or technical education. Meditation Tracking and controlling meditation is the most popular use case of consumer brain devices, because recognising concentration or relaxation requires only a couple of electrodes (= things that measure EEG) on the forehead and a fairly simple algorithm without machine learning. Some brain devices are specifically designed for controlled meditation (Muse, Flowtime, FocusCalm). I personally resisted adopting meditation until boredom made me test the functionality of the Muse S, and I really enjoyed it! The well-designed process still makes me regularly engage in 5-minute sessions to reset my brain. State Tracking Another popular use case is monitoring your brain state. Almost all brain devices provide this functionality. You can use it while you are working to check how much time you spend in a flow state or frustrated. It also tracks how focused you are and how often you get distracted, indicating whether you need a break. The tracking itself provides just hints about your state, leading to the next use case. Brain Training Suppose you have trouble with concentrating, take a long time to enter a flow state, or find it hard to relax after intense mental work. To address these issues, developers of brain interfaces have created training programs. The apps and games can help you see when your brain loses concentration, so you can learn how to bring it back. Some interfaces help you to enhance focus by analysing your activities (Neurable), selecting the right music (Neurosity Crown, Enophones), offering special games (FocusCalm, Mendi), or even stimulating your brain with light electrical charges (Sens.ai). Gaming If there are special games for brain training, why not regular games for fun? How else can you truly feel like a mighty wizard if not by casting fireballs with your mind? Fortunately, such options exist. Currently, there aren't many solutions, and most are DIY, like the Skyrim mod for Muse or using mind control for Elden Ring . However, there are specialised devices for mind control, such as MindWave Mobile 2 from NeuroSky with an impressive game store, or Emotiv Insight/EPOC X, which recognises facial expressions and winks and allows you to record up to 4 mind commands. Recently, a monstrous device called Galea has appeared on the market, born from a collaboration between OpenBCI and Varjo. Skyrim mod for Muse using mind control for Elden Ring Research The most obvious way to use consumer brain devices is in various scientific studies. Not all labs can afford medical-grade devices, and we are all something of a scientist ourselves. Why not find out how alcohol or coffee affects your cognitive abilities and those of your friends? Fortunately, most devices allow you to collect raw data, and there are plenty of libraries online for data processing. Moreover, the EEG quality of consumer devices allows their use in scientific research: for instance, Emotiv markets its devices as research-oriented, and for some time the company was even paying owners of headsets to participate in Emotiv’s studies. OpenBCI was created with the idea of making brain research accessible to everyone. Art If technology can be applied, it will eventually be used in art, and neurotechnology is no exception. Even with the simplest devices, you can create a performance that reflects the creator's current state in music. Or demonstrate to listeners how a musician feels the music . Or generate abstract images from EEG data. performance musician feels the music These are the main use cases. I consciously omitted rehabilitation and mind control for paralyzed individuals because those require medical consultation. Brain Device Parameters Now that we've defined why we need a brain device, let’s discuss what we should look for, when choosing one. And which parameters I have considered while creating the table and the top list for this article. Ease of use Firstly, if I want to use my device regularly, expect it to be portable — what if I want to travel, should I skip my meditation? Secondly, I should be able to go from an idea to use in less than 5 minutes. Eventually, like any short videos child, I will be frustrated and irritated if the process takes longer. Portability (and Bluetooth connection) is available in almost all consumer brain devices. However, ease of use greatly depends on the type and number of electrodes. If you want to avoid suffering, you should look only for devices with dry electrodes. Otherwise you will have to apply gel or saline to the electrodes and scalp every time you want to feel like a wizard. Regarding an electrode shape, I prefer headsets with "comb" electrodes, as I don't want to shave my head, and other forms can't provide sufficient contact with the scalp due to hair. The only nuance is that "comb" electrodes on the forehead feel very uncomfortable and leave marks. Therefore I hope to test a device with spring-loaded electrodes or with different types of electrodes for different head areas. As for the number of electrodes, the more the device has, the longer it takes to establish contact with each. Here you choose what’s more important — coverage and data quality or convenience. Access to Raw EEG Data "But data is for developers; I just want to use the device," you might think. The fact is, app developers for brain-computer interfaces are usually knowledgeable and don't want to blindly trust the closed code of the device manufacturer, using only abstract API calls like "return me the relaxation/concentration state level”. Also, brain devices are often designed for a specific purpose, like meditation, and companies focus on the relevant issues, rather then API. At the same time, third-party developers may have their own ideas on how they want to use specific EEG channels. If raw data isn't available, they simply won't use the device. This means potentially fewer apps for users. Coverage of Necessary Brain Areas Despite increasing number of studies suggesting that brain activity isn’t strictly tied to specific brain areas, we'll rely on the established map, expecting vision to occur in the occipital lobe, speech processing in the temporal lobe, and critical decision-making in the frontal lobe. This means if you want to use technologies based on the P300 potential (and thus data from the parietal lobe), devices with two electrodes on the forehead are not suitable for you. Similarly, if you only want to meditate, you don't need a cap with 32 electrodes. But how to understand which device suits you? First, decide which brain area you want to "listen to," then check which electrodes according to the 10-20 system are present in the brain device. P300 potential decide 10-20 system Price The term "consumer" before "brain device" implies that we'll likely pay for it ourselves, with no grants involved. This means we'll probably ignore the devices which cost several thousand dollars. For ranking devices in the table, I calculated the average cost per electrode. This isn't entirely accurate but is the only way to compare vastly different devices by price. Additional Features Maybe after reading this article, you'll be inspired to develop something cool with mind control and will choose a device for that. But let's be honest: sometimes we just want to relax. If we spend several hundred dollars on a brain device, it should entertain us by default. So, I also pay attention to the software that comes with the device — whether it's a meditation app, games, or a concentration trainer. Availability of Technical Specifications We like to buy things when we're well-informed about them. So, I don't quite understand why some manufacturers hide the material of the electrodes or their placement. When I encountered this in my market research, I immediately suspected they had something to hide (in a bad way). Thus, despite beautiful pictures and promises, devices without publicly available technical information did not make it to the top. Top Consumer Brain Devices of 2024 Neuphony Headband Price Price $600 Electrode Placement (10-20 System) Electrode Placement (10-20 System) Fp1, Fp2, F3, F4, Fz, Pz - channels T3, T4 - references Usage Usage Mental health monitoring, Cognitive training Software Software Neuphony App (mobile/desktop) Raw EEG data available via API Description Description Neuphony Headband is a cheap yet functional brain device on the market. It’s one of the first consumer wearable brain devices created in India, appearing recently (in 2021), with only a few clients and reviews. Nevertheless, the device supports six EEG channels covering the frontal and parietal lobes; the electrodes are dry, coated with Ag/AgCl, and in the form of a “comb.” There’s also a mobile app for state tracking and brain training. If you don't mind being an early adopter, this brain device is for you. Muse S Price Price $399.99 Electrode Placement (10-20 System) Electrode Placement (10-20 System) AF7, AF8, TP9, TP10 - channels FpZ - reference Usage Usage Meditation, Sleep tracking, Stress reduction, Focus improvement Software Software Muse App Raw EEG data available via Brainflow API Description Description Interaxon Inc., like Emotiv, is the market veteran, delighting the public with its devices for over 10 years. The company is focused on technological meditation. Muse S has four channels covering the frontal and temporal lobes; the electrodes are strips coated with silver ink. The device is soft and comfortable, suitable for sleeping and sleep tracking. The device comes with an app offering a range of meditations, including free and premium ones by subscription. A worthy alternative to Muse S for developers is the BrainBit Headband, without a developed meditation app but with more interesting electrode placement over the temporal and occipital areas. Personal Experience Personal Experience Personal Experience I like the device. It can be used for simple frontal lobe research, mind control (concentration/relaxation or winks), and as intended — for meditation. It sits comfortably on the head and sets up without much hassle: only once out of dozens of attempts did I fail to catch signals from all electrodes, giving up after 10 minutes. All other times, the device worked well. I recommend Muse S to anyone with a budding interest in neurotechnology due to its relative affordability and functionality. Neuphony EEG Flex Cap Price Price $900 Electrode Placement (10-20 System) Electrode Placement (10-20 System) Eight configurable channels that can be placed appropriately according to the 10-20 system . 10-20 system References are clips on the ears. Usage Usage Mental health monitoring, Cognitive training, Research Software Software Neuphony App (mobile/desktop) Raw EEG data available via API Description Description A more advanced model from an Indian manufacturer Neuphony. Like Neuphony Headband, Flex Cap has dry Ag/AgCl-coated comb electrodes, but here they are configurable in the 10-20 system. This allows you to experiment with electrode positions and adds flexibility to research. Neuphony Flex Cap is also the cheapest brain headcap on the market. Personal Experience Personal Experience Personal Experience I use not Neuphony, but a similar device in type, shape, and electrode configuration, and I can say it’s very convenient when you can choose which brain areas to cover today. Eight channels are enough for any application — research, neural control, anything. So, I can recommend Neuphony Flex Cap and similar devices to developers. Unicorn Hybrid Black Price Price $1089 Electrode Placement (10-20 System) Electrode Placement (10-20 System) Fz, C3, Cz, C4, Pz, PO7, Oz, PO8 - channels T7, T8 - references Usage Usage Brain-computer interface (BCI) applications, Brain activity tracking, VR/AR control, Artistic installations, Research, Education Software Software Unicorn Suite (includes Unicorn Recorder, Unicorn Bandpower, Unicorn Concentration Performance Index, Brain Buddy game, Platformer game, Puzzle game, Unicorn C API, and Unicorn .NET API) Raw EEG data available via API Description Description This device from g.tec can be considered one of the best headcaps on the market for its price-quality ratio. The company has been in the market for 25 years, producing dozens of products for various fields, including medical. Probably, that’s why in Unicorn Hybrid Black, “comb” electrodes cover all necessary brain areas: frontal lobe, central, parietal lobe, occipital lobe. The only downside — the electrodes can't be rearranged. BrainBit Headphones Price Price $900 (Lite) $1200 (PRO) Electrode Placement (10-20 System) Electrode Placement (10-20 System) A1, A2, С3, С4 - channels Cz - reference Usage Usage Meditation, Cognitive training, Brain activity monitoring Software Software BrainBit SDK, NeuroFit PRO (paid), NeuroREC (paid), BrainWave (paid) Raw EEG data available via SDK upon request Description Description BrainBit Headphones are interesting in their form factor — headphones with corresponding functionality. In recent years, several such devices have appeared on the consumer brain device market ( Enophones , Neurable , Sens.AI ), but BrainBit headphones stand out: they have six spring-loaded and gold-plated “comb” electrodes covering the central and temporal lobes. The neural headset is available in Lite and PRO versions, where PRO has 2 microphone instead of 1, an accelerometer and gyroscope. For entrepreneurs, it’s worth mentioning that BrainBit offers white label devices — meaning you can order them under your brand if needed. Enophones Neurable Sens.AI Personal Experience Personal Experience Personal Experience I’ve recently got the PRO version. The headphones go with a third-party application for meditation and C++ SDK, both are still in development, SDK differs from BrainBit Headband SDK. Form factor is good, sometimes you need to reapply the electrodes for a better connection, but it works. BrainBit sales and technical support team work great, I got everything I needed (like SDK) and questions answered really quickly. Can’t say more, as I am still testing the device and applying its SDK for my needs, maybe make a more detailed review later. Emotiv Insight Price Price $499 Electrode Placement Electrode Placement AF3, AF4, T7, T8, Pz - channels CMS/DRL references on the left mastoid Usage Usage Cognitive performance monitoring, Brain activity tracking, Research Software Software EmotivPRO, Insight App Raw EEG data available via EmotivPRO API, which requires a $89 monthly payment (with a year subscription) Description Description Emotiv has been on the consumer brain device market for 15 years, positioning its devices as suitable for brain research. Emotiv Insight is one of the company's simplest models, equipped with four polymer electrodes in a pyramidal shape, covering the frontal, temporal, and parietal lobes. The device comes with an app where you can see colorful neuron activity in 3D, play simple games, and train your brain. You can also set up to four mental commands for mind control. Personal Experience Personal Experience Personal Experience I love how the device looks on my head (I’m a girl, what have you expected?), but I just can’t use it. The setup takes a long time, and getting all electrodes to catch a signal even on short hair is quite challenging. For my long hair it is just impossible, I can’t achieve the correct connection even with the gel. I suspect the problem lies in the electrode shape and material; I’ve never had such issues with gold or Ag/AgCl coated “comb” electrodes. Even with successful setup, the forehead electrodes cause headaches after 15 minutes of using, and the indentations remain for a couple of hours. Also, as a developer and experimenter, I don’t enjoy paying $89 monthly (with a year subscription) for raw data access when other devices provide it for free. To sum up, for me Emotiv Insight is only for nice photos, but if you’re bald, you can try it out for the main purpose. Bonus: X-trodes EEG 16 Price Price $10000 Electrode Placement (10-20 System) Electrode Placement (10-20 System) AF7, AF8, FP1, FP2, L1, L3, L4, L5, L8, R1, R3, R4, R5, R8, E1, E2 - channels References on the nose Usage Usage Cognitive performance monitoring, Brain activity tracking, Research Software Software EmotivPRO Raw EEG data available via EmotivPRO API, which requires a $89 monthly subscription Description Description Surely due to the price X-trodes can’t be considered as a ‘consumer’ brain device, and I don’t quite believe in the possibility of capturing high-quality brain signals with electrodes around the ears, but this device surprised me, so I decided to share it. This is the latest product from Emotiv, designed to reliably secure electrodes and record EEG all day, even during movement, without worrying about noise. As far as I understand, this is another step towards a non-invasive BCI, so I hope other companies look in this direction too. Table of All Available Consumer Brain Devices 2024 Link to the table : https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1x8B773i4fEz4BJHp8Mv0D4I9E5gbfwabToExpQzxPFs/edit?usp=sharing Link to the table https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1x8B773i4fEz4BJHp8Mv0D4I9E5gbfwabToExpQzxPFs/edit?usp=sharing I managed to find 30 devices available for purchase. If you can recommend more, please share in the comments! Test ‘What Brain Device is for You’ Also you can take an entertaining quiz to find out which device suits you the most: What Brain Device is for You? What Brain Device is for You? Conclusion This article turned out to be extensive, but I wanted you to get some insights on the technologies of the future that will inevitably come. And to try safer options before allowing your skull to be opened for merging with ChatGPT. I hope I managed to explain which neurotechnologies can be used now and guide you through the rapidly growing market of consumer brain devices. I wish us all neuro magic! Thank you for your attention! In the meantime, please share your experiences with brain devices in the comments!