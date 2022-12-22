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Because Science Turns Electronic Waste Into Art

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byValentine Enedah@valentineenedah

"You can do great things from a small place." - Advocate

December 22nd, 2022
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Valentine Enedah
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Valentine Enedah@valentineenedah

"You can do great things from a small place." - Advocate

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TOPICS

writing#slogging#technology#e-waste#electronics#waste-management#art#recycling#recycling-technology

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