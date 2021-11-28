Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Be the Pythonist: Top Tips to Land a Python Developer Job from Recruiters  by@nix

Be the Pythonist: Top Tips to Land a Python Developer Job from Recruiters

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Python is a beginner-friendly programming language that is very simple to learn for more experienced programmers. It will be extremely useful if you want to work on the backend or want to pursue a career in big data. With Python, each of your projects will be unique. Each one has its own set of challenges and tricks that you may overcome with off-the-shelf or custom solutions. Are you interested in learning the fundamentals of Python theory? To assist you in preparing for your interview, we've put together some helpful resources below. Take advantage of these and check them out!
image
NIX United Hacker Noon profile picture

@nix
NIX United

NIX United is a team of 2000+ specialists delivering software solutions.

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
5 Tips to Apply IoT to Your Business by @nix
#iot
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency

Tags

#python#recruiting#recruitment#tech-recruiting#data-science-career#good-company#be-the-pythonist#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading