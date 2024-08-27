Search icon
    Batch Training vs. Online Learning

    Batch Training vs. Online Learning

    by The FewShot Prompting Publication August 27th, 2024
    In online learning experiments, our method, when trained with streaming data and single-pass updates, shows continuous improvement over time, though batch training still yields better accuracy. The results indicate that our framework is adaptable to both online and offline learning scenarios, with potential convergence across different training regimes.
    Authors:

    (1) Sebastian Dziadzio, University of Tübingen ([email protected]);

    (2) Çagatay Yıldız, University of Tübingen;

    (3) Gido M. van de Ven, KU Leuven;

    (4) Tomasz Trzcinski, IDEAS NCBR, Warsaw University of Technology, Tooploox;

    (5) Tinne Tuytelaars, KU Leuven;

    (6) Matthias Bethge, University of Tübingen.

    In all previous experiments, we applied our method in batch mode: we performed multiple training passes over the data for each task. However, efficiently learning from streaming data might require observing each training sample only once to make sure computation is not becoming a bottleneck. This is why we test our method in the online learning regime and compare it to two batch learning scenarios. The results are shown in Fig. 9. Unsurprisingly, training for multiple epochs results in better and more robust accuracy on past tasks; it is however worth noting that our method still improves over time in the online learning scenario. It is possible that, given enough tasks, all three curves would converge.


    Figure 8. Some of the incorrectly classified unseen shapes in the open-set recognition task. Top: outputs of the normalization module. Bottom: closest training exemplars.


    Figure 9. Cumulative test accuracy of our method in the online scenario (every data point is only seen once) and two offline scenarios (3 and 5 training epochs per task). Each plot is an average of five runs.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


