Baltic Women In Tech To Watch

@ lina-survila Lina Survila I am tech PR with a passion for cybersecurity and... fashion.

I’ve spent 10 years of my life while working as a stylist and fashion editor in the international fashion magazine L'Officiel. I've also just finished a fullstack program, and my friends are confused.

I can admit that being the fashion editor eventually became my dream job. Why? Because you get to meet absolutely any woman you would like to meet.

In one issue, you could be talking about sports and the Olympic Games with the women who have trained all their lives to participate in their dream athletic event.

In another issue, you could grind the subtle art of pattern making. So, yes, this was the best gap year I've ever had when I also started my own online magazine Abstract Stylist

At this point, you might be surprised to learn I work in cybersecurity communications now.

Partly, because women in tech is still (not) a stereotype, and I love (not) breaking stereotypes!

Starting in the tech industry

For some women of my age, tech is still a man's world. Well, it's nice if you're from a place where girls have been playing with robots for many years, but in the Baltics, we had had a long time tradition of girls well... being girls.

It was only a couple of years ago when the Baltics actually started to teach tech. I mean coding schools, kids' activities, tech programs, etc. This was the first time I felt tired of being called just a girl in fashion.

I desperately needed to prove something. So I started learning how to code.

And now, I have finished a full-stack program - leaving my friends confused. (In the circle of artists, musicians, and creative minds, this is something that we can't really even talk about now.)

Are there really no women in tech?

Half of my classmates in full-stack programming courses were women. Later, in my UX/UI studies , we all were women. Currently, I am even participating in the "Women Go Tech" initiative with 200 women. You would say this is great! But how about finding a job and actually working in the field of tech?

According to the Google annual diversity report , in 2019, globally, only 33.2% of all hired people were women. In 2018, global women tech hires increased to 25.7% (+1.1 ppts). In four years, women tech hires have increased from 22.1% to 25.7% (+3.6 ppts).

Not a full class, you might say. Where are all those women who passionately want to learn and work in tech? It all comes down to stereotypes. From my personal experience, I shocked a lot of people when I said I was going to pursue a career in tech. First, I was doing great in fashion, and everyone seemed to think that you do what you do forever. Secondly, how could anyone without any history of real sciences education do that? I have good news for you. You can do whatever you want with your life! There are plenty of women who broke that (and many more) stereotypes and pursued their careers in tech.

Women in tech

Where to start if you don't know anything or anyone in tech? Here are some extraordinary women from the Baltics I suggest you to follow:

Estonia:

Latvia:

Alise Semjonova (Co-founder of Infogr.am, co-creator of Riga Tech Girls)

Lithuania:

Dalia Lasaite (CEO of 3D model marketplace CG Trader)

Tags