BABB token sale: key details

Announcing dates, discounts, caps and more

You can register now for the BABB token sale!

Main sale date & time

The BABB token sale will go live at 12pm (noon/midday) GMT on Tuesday 6 February 2018.

Prices and discounts

There will be 10 billion BAX tokens for sale in the main sale at $0.0012 per token, excluding discounts.

There will be a 15% discount on the first 1 billion tokens for sale.

Min and max limits

We will put individual caps in place for at least the first 24 hours of the sale — both on how much BAX you can buy, and on how much you can buy at the 15% discount.

These caps are designed to give as many people as possible the chance to participate, and buy some BAX tokens at a discount. We’ll announce both on or before Friday 2 February.

As in the pre-sale, the minimum cap will be 0.2 ETH per transaction.

Register now

Registrations are open now for the BABB token sale! You can register now on our website.

You must register on our site in order to participate in the token sale. Registration involves creating an account and submitting your ID documents for KYC.

If you want to get into the token sale, we recommend registering in advance as it can take up to 24 hours for your identity to be verified.

How do I register?

Registering for the BABB token sale is very simple and takes just a few minutes.

Step 1: Go to https://getbabb.com/ and you’ll see a button saying “Register for main sale”. Click on that.

Step 2: Create an account with your email address and a unique password (you’ll see a bullet list of password requirements down the right hand side).

Step 3: Look for the confirmation email in your inbox (it should arrive instantly) and click the link in the email to verify your email address. If you can’t find it, check your spam/junk folder.

Step 4: Login to your newly created account and fill out the information. We’ll need a photo or can of your ID, and a photo of you holding your ID.

Step 5: Submit your info, and we’ll be in touch as soon as we can to confirm your registration.

Participating in the token sale

Once your registration is confirmed, you’re all set to get involved. The token sale will open at 12pm GMT Tuesday 6 February.

You’ll need to log in to your account on the BABB website, using the email address you registered with and the password you created. You’ll be guided through the participation process.

(No panic if you forget your password, just click “forgot password” and we’ll sort you out.)

To buy BAX in the token sale you will need to send ETH to the address shown on your account dashboard at https://getbabb.com/me. Please follow the instructions in the side bar and don’t send ETH to any other address.

What are you waiting for?

Register for the BABB token sale now! Go to https://getbabb.com/ and click the “register” button. Go go go!