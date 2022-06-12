Ayo Akindele, Founder and CEO of Kyshi

Ayo Akindele is the Founder and CEO of Kyshi a payment startup that aims to facilitate transnational money transactions. Before becoming a startup founder, he worked for 14 years in the Corporate world as a Sales personnel at Preqin. Ayo also offers advice to upcoming entrepreneurs seeking to start a business, and corporate individuals seeking to transition from the corporate world into entrepreneurship, or simply seeking to make something of their lives. Watch the videohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BWI1xRPDVA.





Ayo Akindele is the Founder and CEO of Kyshi a payment startup that aims to facilitate transnational money transactions inorder to alleviate the inconveniences attached to sending money across borders: a problem very common with immigrants from Africa. Before becoming a startup founder, he worked for 14 years in the Corporate world as a Sales personnel at Preqin, and was able to grow and learn so much about business in that space.





In this Founders Connect interview, Ayo shares background information about himself, including some curious and fun facts regarding his personal life. He reveals the vision behind his company Kyshi and the philosophy guiding his business. Ayo also offers advice to upcoming entrepreneurs seeking to start a business, and corporate individuals seeking to transition from the corporate world into entrepreneurship, or simply seeking to make something of their lives. It’s a laidback yet very inspiring interview. You should see it.





Watch the video





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BWI1xRPDVA

Video timestamps



0:49 - Background

3:22 - Moving to London

5:27 - First job working in McDonalds

8:29 - Corporate Career (Sales) at Preqin for 14 years

13:01 - Why he stayed there for so long

14:46 - Top three Lessons and Biggest Challenges at Preqin

17:40 - Ayo tells us about Kyshi

22:39 - What differentiates Kyshi from competitors

25:32 - Milestones

28:02 - The experience in Techstars

30:00- Advice/Final words

