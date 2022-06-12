Ayo Akindele, Founder and CEO of Kyshi

Peace Itimi is a growth marketer who currently hosts a YouTube show, Founders Connect.
Ayo Akindele is the Founder and CEO of Kyshi a payment startup that aims to facilitate transnational money transactions inorder to alleviate the inconveniences attached to sending money across borders: a problem very common with immigrants from Africa. Before becoming a startup founder, he worked for 14 years in the Corporate world as a Sales personnel at Preqin, and was able to grow and learn so much about business in that space.
In this Founders Connect interview, Ayo shares background information about himself, including some curious and fun facts regarding his personal life. He reveals the vision behind his company Kyshi and the philosophy guiding his business. Ayo also offers advice to upcoming entrepreneurs seeking to start a business, and corporate individuals seeking to transition from the corporate world into entrepreneurship, or simply seeking to make something of their lives. It’s a laidback yet very inspiring interview. You should see it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BWI1xRPDVA
0:49 - Background
3:22 - Moving to London
5:27 - First job working in McDonalds
8:29 - Corporate Career (Sales) at Preqin for 14 years
13:01 - Why he stayed there for so long
14:46 - Top three Lessons and Biggest Challenges at Preqin
17:40 - Ayo tells us about Kyshi
22:39 - What differentiates Kyshi from competitors
25:32 - Milestones
28:02 - The experience in Techstars
30:00- Advice/Final words