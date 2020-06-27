AWS CodePipeline: Setup And Maintenance From Scratch

of AWS Cloud stacks when compared to AWS CloudFormation and AWS SAM. This article will present how to deploy a complete AWS CodePipeline

using AWS CDK and troubleshoot all common issues that may occur in the

process of creating the CDK application. For additional information about the framework, read the previous article named “ AWS CDK is a relatively new framework that aims for faster developmentof AWS Cloud stacks when compared to AWS CloudFormation and AWS SAM. This article will present how to deploy a complete AWS CodePipelineusing AWS CDK and troubleshoot all common issues that may occur in theprocess of creating the CDK application. For additional information about the framework, read the previous article named “ How AWS CDK facilitates the development process of AWS Cloud Stacks ”.

AWS CDK setup

To create any AWS CDK application, it is necessary to have the CDK installed in the machine and updated to its latest version. To do so, the following command can be used:

npm install -g aws-cdk

After this command finishes its process, AWS CDK will be updated to its

latest version. This process is important due to updates constantly

being released, integrating new functionalities and solving issues from

previous versions.

To check out if the current CDK version installed is the updated, check the latest release on the CDK Github repository and compare with the output of the following command:

cdk --version

Quick starting an AWS CDK application

With the latest version of the AWS CDK installed, it is possible to start

the CDK project that will generate the desired AWS cloud environment

containing all the resources needed for a given application. The following command is necessary to start the project:

cdk init app --language=typescript

The command above starts a CDK application using the app template, in the language typescript. Issues that may happen when using this command are:

Unknown init template: it is important to notice that app does not stand for the name of the application. It stands for the template that is going to be used to quick start it. Three templates are available: app , lib and sample-app , and each template has a list of languages supported. The current default template is app ;

Unsupported language: as described in the previous item, some languages are not yet

supported by all templates. The command below will specify all templates available and which languages are supported by them for the current CDK version installed: cdk init --list

No language was selected: by the time of this article, AWS CDK does not have a standard language. One of the main goals of the framework is to let the developers decide which programming languages they want to use. Due to this, this event will fire when running the init command without specifying the language;

cdk init cannot be run in a non-empty directory: since it is only specified in this command the name of the template to be used, AWS CDK relies on the folder name to generate the name of the application, and it cannot be initialized in any folder that is not

empty. To solve this issue, a new folder needs to be created, and the command should be used again inside this new folder.

AWS CDK constructs and versioning



how to install those packages, and documentation about it can be found in the The main goal when creating CDK applications is to easily deploy AWS Cloud resources. With that in mind, each resource that is going to be used in the application needs to be installed. Each language has its own way inhow to install those packages, and documentation about it can be found in the troubleshooting section , and each construct module name can be found in its section in the API Reference

The same CDK application is usually used for long periods of time, as it

defines the entire architecture of AWS projects. It is a common necessity to add more constructs to the stacks, as the project keeps growing, which can be achieved, using Amazon S3 as example, using the command below:

npm i @aws-cdk/aws-s3

Argument of type ‘this’ is not assignable to parameter of type ‘Construct’ . It happens when constructs can’t interact with each other, making the parameter this passed to be marked as invalid. By doing so, an issue might appear: dependencies which versions are mismatching, triggering the error. It happens when constructs can’t interact with each other, making the parameter this passed to be marked as invalid.

npm update every time a new construct is added to the project or a new version of the AWS CDK core is released. To prevent this issue from happening, it is necessary to update the dependencies using the commandevery time a new construct is added to the project or a new version of the AWS CDK core is released.



require the addition of some dependencies, as the case of AWS CodePipeline, which may require features present in the aws-cdk/aws-codepipeline-actions . It is also important to notice that the usage of some resources mightrequire the addition of some dependencies, as the case of AWS CodePipeline, which may require features present in the

Being aware of those cases might be helpful to prevent issues and delays in the stack development.

Development of an AWS CodePipeline Stack with AWS CDK

AWS CodePipeline is a cloud resource that provides CI/CD services in the

AWS environment. In this section, a walkthrough on how to create a CodePipeline using AWS CDK in TypeScript is going to be provided, as well as solving some of the issues that may be presented while doing so. For this example, a pipeline that will automate the deployment of a ReactJS application present in a GitHub repository, which will be hosted on a Amazon S3 bucket is going to be used.

CodePipelines consist of stages, which represent actions that are going to be performed on the artifacts used as source. The pipeline that is used as example for this article will have three stages:

Source: in this stage, the ReactJS application code will be gathered via webhook to be used as input for the pipeline; Build: this stage will be responsible to build the artifacts coming from the previous stage in a CodeBuild instance; Deploy: the last stage of this example pipeline, it will be responsible for deploying the S3 hosted website in the web.

Initializing the CodePipeline environment

environment is going to be set in the cdk.json file and imported in a context file with other environment variables the application may require. To define a standardization of all the resources existent in the cloud environment, it is a good practice to set the resources name with a prefix indicating the stack they belong to. To do so, a property namedis going to be set in thefile and imported in a context file with other environment variables the application may require.

This is how the JSON file should look like after setting the property:

{ “app”: “npx ts-node bin/aws-cdk-example.ts”, “context”: { “@aws-cdk/core:enableStackNameDuplicates”: “ true ”, “aws-cdk:enableDiffNoFail”: “ true ”, “environment”: “aws-cdk-example” } }

Cannot find module error, being triggered when the file set in the app property is not present in the given path, usually happening after the file has been renamed or moved to better suit the development team’s pattern. Besides the property just set, the entire file stays the same as it was created using the init command. An issue that may happen when modifying this file or the project structure is theerror, being triggered when the file set in theproperty is not present in the given path, usually happening after the file has been renamed or moved to better suit the development team’s pattern.

To solve it, change the value of the property with the proper path to the file where the stacks are being synthesized.

To get those values, a context function is recommended, importing all the context variables used in the application. The following snippet is the function and its interface requiring the variable from the JSON file and returning it when called:

import { Construct } from '@aws-cdk/core' ; interface IContext { environment: string }; function getContext ( app: Construct ): IContext { return { environment: app.node.tryGetContext( 'environment' ) } } export default getContext;

tryGetContext call must match the key from the JSON object, which otherwise will result in an undefined value and possible error generation, depending on the usage of the variable. It is important to point out that the string inside thecall must match the key from the JSON object, which otherwise will result in anvalue and possible error generation, depending on the usage of the variable.

Initializing the hosting bucket

This bucket is going to serve as the host in which the ReactJS application is going to be stored and served in the web. For this example, a scenario where all users will be able to access the hosted website is going to be used, using CORS rules and public read access to allow its usage.

aws-s3 module from AWS CDK: The following snippet demonstrates how to define an S3 bucket to host a ReactJS application, using themodule from AWS CDK:

const corsRules: [CorsRule] = [{ allowedOrigins: [‘*’], allowedMethods: [HttpMethods.GET] }]; const bucketName = ` ${environment} -bucket` ; const bucket = new Bucket( this , bucketName, { bucketName: bucketName, publicReadAccess: true , cors: corsRules, websiteIndexDocument: “index.html”, websiteErrorDocument: “index.html”, removalPolicy: RemovalPolicy.DESTROY });

environment present in the code represents the context variable previously set in the cdk.json file, allowing the cloud resources to have names following the same pattern. Issues that may be presented when creating such S3 buckets are: Note that thepresent in the code represents the context variable previously set in thefile, allowing the cloud resources to have names following the same pattern. Issues that may be presented when creating such S3 buckets are:

Forbidden status when entering the website: This issue happens when not setting the publicReadAccess property to the S3 bucket, as for safety purposes, the default value for this field is set as false . To solve this issue, the publicReadAccess property must be set as true , granting read access for everyone in the web accessing the bucket URL;

property to the S3 bucket, as for safety purposes, the default value for this field is set as . To solve this issue, the property must be set as , granting read access for everyone in the web accessing the bucket URL; Page not found: This issue, usually generated when creating websites with ReactJS and similar frameworks, is generated due to the fact the websiteErrorDocument is pointing to a nonexistent file. since ReactJS builds do not generate an error.html file to act as a redirect page when a route is not found. To solve this issue, both websiteErrorDocument and websiteIndexDocument must be set as index.html as parameters when creating the resource Construct;

is pointing to a nonexistent file. since ReactJS builds do not generate an file to act as a redirect page when a route is not found. To solve this issue, both and must be set as as parameters when creating the resource Construct; Bucket name already taken: Amazon S3 buckets have one rule for their naming: they must be unique globally. This means that the bucket name created must be well chosen and very specific, preventing the error BucketAlreadyExists to be generated when deploying the CDK.

removalPolicy property in the bucket creation, it is set to destroy to allow the removal of this bucket when running the

cdk destroy command, overriding the default RETAIN value. This allows the deletion of the given bucket if the same is empty when the command is used, although it will still need manual clean up and removal if the bucket contains any kind of data on it. As for theproperty in the bucket creation, it is set to destroy to allow the removal of this bucket when running thecommand, overriding the defaultvalue. This allows the deletion of the given bucket if the same is empty when the command is used, although it will still need manual clean up and removal if the bucket contains any kind of data on it.

Building the website with AWS CodeBuild

The next step after creating the bucket where the website is going to be hosted is creating the CodeBuild project that will build the website with the code coming from the GitHub repository. The first step to achieve this goal is creating the AWS IAM Role the CodeBuild project will have, granting it permissions to perform actions on other AWS cloud resources, such as the website bucket. The following code snippet shows how to create this role:

const codebuildRoleName = ` ${environment} -codebuild-role` ; const codebuildRole: Role = new Role( this , codebuildRoleName, { roleName: codebuildRoleName, assumedBy: new ServicePrincipal(‘codebuild.amazonaws.com’) }); codebuildRole.addToPolicy( new PolicyStatement({ effect: Effect.ALLOW, actions: [ “logs:CreateLogGroup”, “logs:CreateLogStream”, “logs:PutLogEvents”, “s3:*” ], resources: [artifactsBucket.bucketArn] }));

assumedBy . This property is responsible to tell the AWS environment which service this role is going to work for, being here assigned to codebuild.amazonaws.com , which represents AWS CodeBuild. It is important to assure that the proper service principal name is specified, as it is going to create the Trusted Entity AWS IAM will use to give the resource the basic permissions to operate. The definition of the role has one important property:. This property is responsible to tell the AWS environment which service this role is going to work for, being here assigned to, which represents AWS CodeBuild. It is important to assure that the proper service principal name is specified, as it is going to create the Trusted Entity AWS IAM will use to give the resource the basic permissions to operate.

Error calling startBuild: CodeBuild is not authorized to perform: sts:AssumeRole . To solve it, simply set the ServicePrincipal to the proper value of the desired AWS cloud resource. If the value is not properly set, an error like this will be given when running the pipeline:. To solve it, simply set theto the proper value of the desired AWS cloud resource.

PolicyStatement that usually contains effect , actions , resources and conditions , although this CodeBuild project needs no conditions to be set, therefore, this property is not being used. It is very common to have issues in this section of CDK applications, as there is no easy method to define which properties a resource will need to have to run. As for the next code section, it is handling the policies that are granted to the previously created role. IAM policies allow AWS cloud resources to perform actions on other resources in the environment. It is athat usually containsand, although this CodeBuild project needs no conditions to be set, therefore, this property is not being used. It is very common to have issues in this section of CDK applications, as there is no easy method to define which properties a resource will need to have to run.

With time and experience, architecting AWS projects will facilitate the definition of what permissions each resource will require, reducing the time spent on trial and error methods to create resources.

To solve policy issues, tailing the logs when the stack is being create and when the resource runs is the best method, as the console will specify which permission is missing in the policy set and which resource it needs to be accessed.

aws-codebuild module from AWS CDK. The following snippet demonstrates how to declare the CodeBuild construct: The next step on creating a CodeBuild resource is to create the resource itself, using themodule from AWS CDK. The following snippet demonstrates how to declare the CodeBuild construct:

const codebuildProjectName = ` ${environment} -codebuild` ; const codebuildProject = new PipelineProject( this , codebuildProjectName, { environment: { buildImage: LinuxBuildImage.STANDARD_2_0, computeType: ComputeType.SMALL }, role: codebuildRole, projectName: codebuildProjectName });

PipelineProject construct, which facilitates the usage of the resource when it is used inside a CodePipeline project, as used in this example. This construct is composed of a large number of properties, but just some of those are needed to be set, and for this project environment , role and projectName are used. The CodeBuild method used to instantiate this resource is by using theconstruct, which facilitates the usage of the resource when it is used inside a CodePipeline project, as used in this example. This construct is composed of a large number of properties, but just some of those are needed to be set, and for this projectandare used.

The environment property sets the specifications of the CodeBuild instance used to build the given project, and it needs to support in its environment the language that is used in the project that is going to be built. This CodeBuild reference tells about all images and its specificities, which will prevent CodeBuild to generate an error informing that the runtime version is not supported by the selected build image.

buildSpec . The buildspec file contains the information that is going to be used by the resource to build the source code, with step-by-step instructions to CodeBuild on how the compilation should proceed. Another property, not used in this project due to the fact its default value is correct, is the. The buildspec file contains the information that is going to be used by the resource to build the source code, with step-by-step instructions to CodeBuild on how the compilation should proceed.

buildspec.yml in the root of the project to be built, or the custom if a value is set to the property, will result in an error labeled as YAML_FILE_ERROR Message: YAML file does not exist . To solve it, this file must be created, containing the steps to build the application, following the pattern present in the The lack of a file namedin the root of the project to be built, or the custom if a value is set to the property, will result in an error labeled as. To solve it, this file must be created, containing the steps to build the application, following the pattern present in the aws docs

Creating the AWS CodePipeline

Role to have the necessary permissions to operate successfully, and its definition, which will use the Pipeline construct from the aws-codepipeline module present on AWS CDK. The CodePipeline is where everything that has been created until now comes together. As CodeBuild also required, the pipeline will also need to have its own IAMto have the necessary permissions to operate successfully, and its definition, which will use theconstruct from themodule present on AWS CDK.

The definition of the pipeline will follow the pattern as the snippet below:

const codepipelineName = ` ${environment} -pipeline` ; const codepipeline: Pipeline = new Pipeline( this , codepipelineName,{ artifactBucket: artifactsBucket, pipelineName: codepipelineName, role: pipelineRole, }); const outputSource = new Artifact(); const outputBuild = new Artifact();

artifactBucket , which needs to receive a S3 bucket that is going to be used to store the artifacts that are going to be passed from stage to stage. It is an optional parameter, that was set with the goal to standardize the bucket names, when not setting it would result in the creation of a bucket with a default name. That short snippet is necessary to declare the pipeline. The only parameter that wasn’t stated yet in this article is the, which needs to receive a S3 bucket that is going to be used to store the artifacts that are going to be passed from stage to stage. It is an optional parameter, that was set with the goal to standardize the bucket names, when not setting it would result in the creation of a bucket with a default name.

Artifact items created are going to serve as the artifacts holding the files that are going to be passed on the pipeline from a stage to another. Also, theitems created are going to serve as the artifacts holding the files that are going to be passed on the pipeline from a stage to another.

aws-codepipeline-actions module from AWS CDK. After everything is set up, all that is left to do is declare the stages themselves to the pipeline, where all the action will happen. As previously stated, three stages are going to be created: Source, Build and Deploy, and the following sections will state how to create those stages, using themodule from AWS CDK.

Adding stages: Source

This stage is responsible for gathering the code from the GitHub repository that is going to be used as source for the build using CodeBuild. This stage can be added using the snippet below:

const { repo, owner, oauthToken } = github; codepipeline.addStage({ stageName: ‘Source’, actions: [ new GitHubSourceAction({ actionName: ‘Source’, oauthToken: new SecretValue(oauthToken), output: outputSource, owner, repo }) ] });

github object will be set in the cdk.json file, and is selected the same way as the environment was previously done. It is important to note that the object containing this information should be identical as the object defined in the context.ts interface, allowing tryGetContext to get its value without issues. If the pattern is not followed, an error will be triggered as one or more properties will have their values as undefined due to the fact the values will not be present in the JSON file. Theobject will be set in thefile, and is selected the same way as thewas previously done. It is important to note that the object containing this information should be identical as the object defined in theinterface, allowingto get its value without issues. If the pattern is not followed, an error will be triggered as one or more properties will have their values asdue to the fact the values will not be present in the JSON file.

stageName and the actions to be performed. In this case, its name is going to be defined as Source and it will perform a GitHubSourceAction , which will collect the code in the GitHub repository specified in its parameters. Basically, each stage will contain aand theto be performed. In this case, its name is going to be defined asand it will perform a, which will collect the code in the GitHub repository specified in its parameters.

Some issues may be generated when creating this stage:

Authentication fails with GitHub oauthToken: GitHub provides to developers a token that needs to be passed to the pipeline to grant access to GitHub repositories. To solve this issue, an oauthToken must be generated in the repository owner’s profile containing the following permissions: admin:repo_hook and repo . This generated token needs to be passed to the pipeline as a new SecretValue , which represents a secure way to store the Secret value created in the AWS SecretsManager, in the oauthToken property;

Invalid repository/owner: This issue usually happens when the repository name and/or the owner are mistyped in the context file, therefore generating a incorrect link that CodePipeline can’t find, or if the provided oauthToken does not have the necessary permissions to visualize the repository. This issue is labeled on CodePipeline as Either the GitHub repository “repo-name” does not exist, or the GitHub access token provided has insufficient permissions to access the repository.

Adding stages: Build

This stage is responsible for using the previously defined AWS CodeBuild resource to build the code coming from the previous stage. To define this stage, the example snippet below can be used:

codepipeline.addStage({ stageName: ‘Build’, actions: [ new CodeBuildAction({ actionName: ‘Build’, project: codebuildProject, outputs: [outputBuild], input: outputSource }) ] });

Source stage, as the CodeBuild resource was already created in this application. It is going to use the outputSource artifact, which contains the source code coming from the repository, as shown in the Source stage snippet, to create the build of the application. This stage is far simpler than thestage, as the CodeBuild resource was already created in this application. It is going to use theartifact, which contains the source code coming from the repository, as shown in thestage snippet, to create the build of the application.

outputBuild artifact to be used in the next stage. In this stage, all the CodeBuild issues will appear, as this is when the resource is being put to use, so to debug those possible issues, it is needed to open the CodeBuild project in the AWS Console and check the logs of the building operation. This building process, if successful, will then generate the compiled application that will be sent to theartifact to be used in the next stage.

Adding stages: Deploy

S3DeployAction from the pipeline actions module, as shown in the snippet below: This stage is responsible for delivering the website via Amazon S3, using the bucket previously created to do so. It will require the usage of thefrom the pipeline actions module, as shown in the snippet below:

codepipeline.addStage({ stageName: ‘Deploy’, actions: [ new S3DeployAction({ actionName: ‘Deploy’, bucket: bucket, input: outputBuild }) ] });

bucket , which refers to the bucket the application is going to be deployed, to serve hosting the built website. This last stage will require just a few parameters, being the only one not described yet, the, which refers to the bucket the application is going to be deployed, to serve hosting the built website.

Most of the common issues that may happen in this stage are being covered in the definition of the bucket, so at this point the pipeline should work just fine.

Instantiating the artifactsBucket and the CodePipeline

Now, working in a direct class that extends a CDK Stack, the pipeline and its artifacts bucket are going to be created, as the last step before deploying the pipeline. The following code snippet represents this creation:

const artifactsBucketName = ` ${environment} -artifacts-bucket` ; const artifactsBucket: Bucket = new Bucket( this , artifactsBucketName, { removalPolicy: RemovalPolicy.DESTROY, bucketName: artifactsBucketName }); new CDKExamplePipeline( this , ` ${environment} -stack` , { artifactsBucket });

artifactsBucket is a much less complex resource, as it does not need to host a website. As previously mentioned, the usage of this bucket described in this snippet is optional, since the CodePipeline already creates a bucket by default, but be mindful that this default bucket will most certainly not follow the patterns used in the stack. As for the pipeline itself, the bucket is being passed as a parameter, taking in consideration that the CodePipeline class just created has an interface like the snippet below: This is a quite simple step, considering a S3 bucket has already been created, and theis a much less complex resource, as it does not need to host a website. As previously mentioned, the usage of this bucket described in this snippet is optional, since the CodePipeline already creates a bucket by default, but be mindful that this default bucket will most certainly not follow the patterns used in the stack. As for the pipeline itself, the bucket is being passed as a parameter, taking in consideration that the CodePipeline class just created has an interface like the snippet below:

interface ICDKExamplePipelineProps { artifactsBucket: Bucket }

props value in the constructor of the class, allowing the developers to create custom interfaces, passing all the parameters that they may want to. This interface is used as the type of thevalue in the constructor of the class, allowing the developers to create custom interfaces, passing all the parameters that they may want to.

Post-development issues

The development of the application might be the trickiest part, but issues might happen even after the code is completely right. Issues that happen following the development of the application may include:

Bootstrap required: When the issue Template too large to deploy (“cdk bootstrap” is required) appears, it means your CDK application generated a CloudFormation template larger than the maximum accepted, which is 50 KiB. This issue is quite simple to solve, since all that is needed to do is run the bootstrap command given in the terminal, containing the bucket ARN in which the CDK application is going to be uploaded and imported in AWS CloudFormation once the deploy command is used again;

Exceeding resource limit: Since AWS CDK applications are converted to CloudFormation templates, they have the same limitations. One of those limitations is the hard cap on the resource quantity present in a single stack: 200. While this may seem a lot, CDK constructs usually generate more than one resource in the stack to get created. To solve this problem, separating the application in multiple stacks is the recommended option, allowing the developers to organize the cloud environment in multiple parts that are connected when deployed;

Resources not being deleted after cdk destroy : The cdk destroy command has the objective of deleting a given stack and all of its resources. Although, AWS blocks the removal of some resources that may contain data, such as Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon S3, leaving the given resource in the cloud environment even after the entire stack has been destroyed. Specifying RemovalPolicy.DESTROY in the Construct definition will allow CDK to destroy all empty resources created. For resources that are not empty, running cdk destroy will generate an exception for the non-empty resources, and those

resources will then have to be cleared and deleted manually via AWS console.

Conclusion

This article pointed out the most common issues that may happen while developing cloud environments using AWS CDK and how to easily fix them, is a complimentary article for “ How AWS CDK facilitates the development process of AWS Cloud Stacks ”, which introduces the tool and gives an overview in how it can be utilized. As the framework evolves, those issues will be addressed by AWS and the community, improving the facilitating tool and the lives of every AWS developer.

