AWS CodePipeline: Setup And Maintenance From Scratch

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Visit Shift Asia http://bit.ly/3dJdIRDpromoted
CTO WestPoint | Lover of all things Serverless
npm install -g aws-cdk
cdk --version
cdk init app --language=typescript
,
app
and
lib
, and each template has a list of languages supported. The current default template is
sample-app
;
app
cdk init --list
cannot be run in a non-empty directory: since it is only specified in this command the name of the template to be used, AWS CDK relies on the folder name to generate the name of the application, and it cannot be initialized in any folder that is not
cdk init
npm i @aws-cdk/aws-s3
. It happens when constructs can’t interact with each other, making the parameter this passed to be marked as invalid.
Argument of type ‘this’ is not assignable to parameter of type ‘Construct’
every time a new construct is added to the project or a new version of the AWS CDK core is released.
npm update
.
aws-cdk/aws-codepipeline-actions
is going to be set in the
environment
file and imported in a context file with other environment variables the application may require.
cdk.json
{
“app”: “npx ts-node bin/aws-cdk-example.ts”,
“context”: {
“@aws-cdk/core:enableStackNameDuplicates”: “true”,
“aws-cdk:enableDiffNoFail”: “true”,
“environment”: “aws-cdk-example”
}
}
error, being triggered when the file set in the
Cannot find module
property is not present in the given path, usually happening after the file has been renamed or moved to better suit the development team’s pattern.
app
import { Construct } from '@aws-cdk/core';
interface IContext {
environment: string
};
function getContext(app: Construct): IContext {
return {
environment: app.node.tryGetContext('environment')
}
}
export default getContext;
call must match the key from the JSON object, which otherwise will result in an
tryGetContext
value and possible error generation, depending on the usage of the variable.
undefined
module from AWS CDK:
aws-s3
const corsRules: [CorsRule] = [{
allowedOrigins: [‘*’],
allowedMethods: [HttpMethods.GET]
}];
const bucketName = `${environment}-bucket`;
const bucket = new Bucket(this, bucketName, {
bucketName: bucketName,
publicReadAccess: true,
cors: corsRules,
websiteIndexDocument: “index.html”,
websiteErrorDocument: “index.html”,
removalPolicy: RemovalPolicy.DESTROY
});
present in the code represents the context variable previously set in the
environment
file, allowing the cloud resources to have names following the same pattern. Issues that may be presented when creating such S3 buckets are:
cdk.json
property to the S3 bucket, as for safety purposes, the default value for this field is set as
publicReadAccess
. To solve this issue, the
false
property must be set as
publicReadAccess
, granting read access for everyone in the web accessing the bucket URL;
true
is pointing to a nonexistent file. since ReactJS builds do not generate an
websiteErrorDocument
file to act as a redirect page when a route is not found. To solve this issue, both
error.html
and
websiteErrorDocument
must be set as
websiteIndexDocument
as parameters when creating the resource Construct;
index.html
to be generated when deploying the CDK.
BucketAlreadyExists
property in the bucket creation, it is set to destroy to allow the removal of this bucket when running the
removalPolicy
command, overriding the default
cdk destroy
value. This allows the deletion of the given bucket if the same is empty when the command is used, although it will still need manual clean up and removal if the bucket contains any kind of data on it.
RETAIN
const codebuildRoleName = `${environment}-codebuild-role`;
const codebuildRole: Role = new Role(this, codebuildRoleName, {
roleName: codebuildRoleName,
assumedBy: new ServicePrincipal(‘codebuild.amazonaws.com’)
});
codebuildRole.addToPolicy(new PolicyStatement({
effect: Effect.ALLOW,
actions: [
“logs:CreateLogGroup”,
“logs:CreateLogStream”,
“logs:PutLogEvents”,
“s3:*”
],
resources: [artifactsBucket.bucketArn]
}));
. This property is responsible to tell the AWS environment which service this role is going to work for, being here assigned to
assumedBy
, which represents AWS CodeBuild. It is important to assure that the proper service principal name is specified, as it is going to create the Trusted Entity AWS IAM will use to give the resource the basic permissions to operate.
codebuild.amazonaws.com
. To solve it, simply set the
Error calling startBuild: CodeBuild is not authorized to perform: sts:AssumeRole
to the proper value of the desired AWS cloud resource.
ServicePrincipal
that usually contains
PolicyStatement
,
effect
,
actions
and
resources
, although this CodeBuild project needs no conditions to be set, therefore, this property is not being used. It is very common to have issues in this section of CDK applications, as there is no easy method to define which properties a resource will need to have to run.
conditions
module from AWS CDK. The following snippet demonstrates how to declare the CodeBuild construct:
aws-codebuild
const codebuildProjectName = `${environment}-codebuild`;
const codebuildProject = new PipelineProject(this, codebuildProjectName, {
environment: {
buildImage: LinuxBuildImage.STANDARD_2_0,
computeType: ComputeType.SMALL
},
role: codebuildRole,
projectName: codebuildProjectName
});
construct, which facilitates the usage of the resource when it is used inside a CodePipeline project, as used in this example. This construct is composed of a large number of properties, but just some of those are needed to be set, and for this project
PipelineProject
,
environment
and
role
are used.
projectName
. The buildspec file contains the information that is going to be used by the resource to build the source code, with step-by-step instructions to CodeBuild on how the compilation should proceed.
buildSpec
in the root of the project to be built, or the custom if a value is set to the property, will result in an error labeled as
buildspec.yml
. To solve it, this file must be created, containing the steps to build the application, following the pattern present in the aws docs.
YAML_FILE_ERROR Message: YAML file does not exist
to have the necessary permissions to operate successfully, and its definition, which will use the
Role
construct from the
Pipeline
module present on AWS CDK.
aws-codepipeline
const codepipelineName = `${environment}-pipeline`;
const codepipeline: Pipeline = new Pipeline(this, codepipelineName,{
artifactBucket: artifactsBucket,
pipelineName: codepipelineName,
role: pipelineRole,
});
const outputSource = new Artifact();
const outputBuild = new Artifact();
, which needs to receive a S3 bucket that is going to be used to store the artifacts that are going to be passed from stage to stage. It is an optional parameter, that was set with the goal to standardize the bucket names, when not setting it would result in the creation of a bucket with a default name.
artifactBucket
items created are going to serve as the artifacts holding the files that are going to be passed on the pipeline from a stage to another.
Artifact
module from AWS CDK.
aws-codepipeline-actions
const { repo, owner, oauthToken } = github;
codepipeline.addStage({
stageName: ‘Source’,
actions: [
new GitHubSourceAction({
actionName: ‘Source’,
oauthToken: new SecretValue(oauthToken),
output: outputSource,
owner,
repo
})
]
});
object will be set in the
github
file, and is selected the same way as the
cdk.json
was previously done. It is important to note that the object containing this information should be identical as the object defined in the
environment
interface, allowing
context.ts
to get its value without issues. If the pattern is not followed, an error will be triggered as one or more properties will have their values as
tryGetContext
due to the fact the values will not be present in the JSON file.
undefined
and the
stageName
to be performed. In this case, its name is going to be defined as
actions
and it will perform a
Source
, which will collect the code in the GitHub repository specified in its parameters.
GitHubSourceAction
and
admin:repo_hook
. This generated token needs to be passed to the pipeline as a new
repo
, which represents a secure way to store the Secret value created in the AWS SecretsManager, in the
SecretValue
property;
oauthToken
Either the GitHub repository “repo-name” does not exist, or the GitHub access token provided has insufficient permissions to access the repository.
codepipeline.addStage({
stageName: ‘Build’,
actions: [
new CodeBuildAction({
actionName: ‘Build’,
project: codebuildProject,
outputs: [outputBuild],
input: outputSource
})
]
});
stage, as the CodeBuild resource was already created in this application. It is going to use the
Source
artifact, which contains the source code coming from the repository, as shown in the
outputSource
stage snippet, to create the build of the application.
Source
artifact to be used in the next stage.
outputBuild
from the pipeline actions module, as shown in the snippet below:
S3DeployAction
codepipeline.addStage({
stageName: ‘Deploy’,
actions: [
new S3DeployAction({
actionName: ‘Deploy’,
bucket: bucket,
input: outputBuild
})
]
});
, which refers to the bucket the application is going to be deployed, to serve hosting the built website.
bucket
const artifactsBucketName = `${environment}-artifacts-bucket`;
const artifactsBucket: Bucket = new Bucket(this, artifactsBucketName, {
removalPolicy: RemovalPolicy.DESTROY,
bucketName: artifactsBucketName
});
new CDKExamplePipeline(this, `${environment}-stack`, {
artifactsBucket
});
is a much less complex resource, as it does not need to host a website. As previously mentioned, the usage of this bucket described in this snippet is optional, since the CodePipeline already creates a bucket by default, but be mindful that this default bucket will most certainly not follow the patterns used in the stack. As for the pipeline itself, the bucket is being passed as a parameter, taking in consideration that the CodePipeline class just created has an interface like the snippet below:
artifactsBucket
interface ICDKExamplePipelineProps {
artifactsBucket: Bucket
}
value in the constructor of the class, allowing the developers to create custom interfaces, passing all the parameters that they may want to.
props
appears, it means your CDK application generated a CloudFormation template larger than the maximum accepted, which is 50 KiB. This issue is quite simple to solve, since all that is needed to do is run the bootstrap command given in the terminal, containing the
Template too large to deploy (“cdk bootstrap” is required)
in which the CDK application is going to be uploaded and imported in AWS CloudFormation once the deploy command is used again;
bucket ARN
: The
cdk destroy
command has the objective of deleting a given stack and all of its resources. Although, AWS blocks the removal of some resources that may contain data, such as Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon S3, leaving the given resource in the cloud environment even after the entire stack has been destroyed. Specifying
cdk destroy
in the Construct definition will allow CDK to destroy all empty resources created. For resources that are not empty, running
RemovalPolicy.DESTROY
will generate an exception for the non-empty resources, and those
cdk destroy