AWS Application Load Balancer + WAF - Just Want to See It Work

Too Long; Didn't Read When learning a new technology, sometimes I just want to see it work. It gives me a baseline to extend my ideas, to see what is possible, and to imagine what it can become. This series aims at minimizing the possibility of having a missing link and encourages you to build your next innovative solution based on what you learned here. Today, we are building a virtual coffee shop that serves cappuccino. Through this project, we are exploring the benefit of using AWS Application Load Balancer and WAF.