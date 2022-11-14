Search icon
    Avoid Time Tracking Issues With Facial Recognition

    Avoid Time Tracking Issues With Facial Recognition

    53% of workers spend 3 or more hours per day on non-work activities that waste valuable time and money for their employers. 82% of managers now believe that remote work is leading to reduced employee productivity and focus. Digital systems are more dependable than manual systems as they are more efficient and can be used by in-person and remote workers alike. Digital time tracking systems that utilize facial recognition cannot be fooled by a photo, lookalike, or video, and work simply through the employees web browser.

    #facial-recognition#technology
    Did you know that employees spend up to 4 hours a week on unproductive tasks? 53% of workers spend 3 or more hours per day on non-work activities that waste valuable time and money for their employers. What’s more, 82% of managers now believe that remote work is leading to reduced employee productivity and focus. Remote work opens the door to distractions that are not present in office spaces, and employees are reporting that they feel more disorganized working from home.

    To keep employees on track, many businesses are utilizing time tracking technology. These systems not only show managers where their employees are spending their time, they can also help employees remain more focused during their days by helping prioritize their tasks. The most common time tracking system that employees use are time sheets. These sheets break down where employees are spending their time each day and are submitted to managers for approval. However, filing timesheets wastes $7.4 billion a day in productivity simply from workers forgetting to log their hours.

    Digital systems are more dependable than manual systems as they are more efficient and can be used by in-person and remote workers alike. Digital versions of manual time sheets are inexpensive and relatively user friendly, but they still have some problems. One of the biggest problems digital time trackers face is the ability to be hacked. Employees could fake their numbers on these systems which would provide incorrect data to managers who are trying to assess daily work processes. 

    Luckily, there are digital time tracking systems that utilize facial recognition. These systems cannot be fooled by a photo, lookalike, or video, and work simply through the employees' web browser. Facial recognition can be used on any device, meaning no matter where an employee works, they can still utilize their time tracking software. These systems assure that managers are receiving correct data about their employees that they can use to solve budget issues and assess overall efficiency of their companies.

    As with any technology, we must look at the potential downsides and risks. As an employee, you may be concerned with being overly watched and monitored. ﻿Make sure that you read the fine print on any user agreements and reach out to your technology team and leadership with any questions and concerns.

    There are pros and cons to time tracking. Pros would include enhancing accountability and transparency, along with saving time and cost in a more manual setting. The cons could lead to more paranoia and decreased morale in being watched. Additionally, if employees outsmart the system, it could lead to time theft.

    To learn more about how facial recognition be a solution for time tracking, take a look at the infographics below:

    image
    image
    image


