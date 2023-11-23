Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    AUTOMATIC BALANCE ATTACHMENT FOR VALVESby@scientificamerican

    AUTOMATIC BALANCE ATTACHMENT FOR VALVES

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    It is well known that in all air compressors and water pumps the pressure in cylinder of air compressors or in working barrel or cylinder of pumps is much greater at the point of opening the delivery valves than the actual pressure in the air receivers of compressors or in water column of pumps because of the difference in area between the top and bottom of delivery valves. In some air compressors a hundred and twenty-five pounds pressure to the square inch is required in the cylinder to eighty pounds in the receiver, and in some instances a hundred pounds pressure is required in the cylinder to eighty pounds pressure in the receiver or column. The engraving shows an invention designed to remedy this defect in air compressors and pumps, to provide a device which will enable the compressors and pumps to operate with equal pressure on both sides of the delivery valve. The invention consists of an auxiliary valve arranged outside of the cylinder, where it is not subjected to back pressure, and connected with the delivery valve by a hollow valve stem.
    featured image - AUTOMATIC BALANCE ATTACHMENT FOR VALVES
    writing #non-fiction #project-gutenberg
    Scientific American HackerNoon profile picture

    @scientificamerican

    Scientific American

    Oldest US science mag (est. 1845). Features contributions from Einstein, Tesla & 150+ Nobel laureates.

    Receive Stories from @scientificamerican

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Suicide Statistics
    Published at Nov 16, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    1000 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Books
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by learn #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    223 Stories To Learn About Science
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by learn #science
    Article Thumbnail
    To Manufacturers of Knitted Goods
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The value of the Scientific American as an advertising medium cannot be over-estimated
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    David A. Woodward, Baltimore, Md. Letters Patent No. 16,700, dated February 24, 1857
    Published at Dec 27, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!