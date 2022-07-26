Automated QA Testing with Low-code Applications

Low-code applications allow you to quickly and easily create custom applications without writing any code. They can use acceptance testing and machine learning based on logic to achieve this goal. IT needs a more agile workforce that can test its code without direct access to the source code. This blog post explores how low-code apps can help you automate your QA testing process. We’ll also discuss some of the benefits of using these tools for QA tests. Using these tools can improve the quality of software and deliver better results to customers.

Automation Enthusiasts. Bunch of cool people that write. Want to be freed by being robots. Supported by askui GmbH.









This blog explores how low-code applications can help you automate your testing process. It also highlights its benefits.

Automate QA Testing using Low-code Applications

Are you looking for ways to automate your QA testing process? If so, you may want to consider using a low-code application. Low-code applications allow you to quickly and easily create custom applications without writing any code. This makes them the perfect tool for automating QA testing. This blog post will explore how low-code applications can help you automate your testing process. We’ll also discuss some of the benefits of using low-code applications for QA testing.





How can low-code applications help you automate your testing process?

To stay competitive, IT needs a more agile workforce that can test its code without direct access. They can use acceptance testing and machine learning based on logic to achieve this goal while still maintaining standards for high-quality assurance.





Low-code applications can automate your testing process by allowing you to create and deploy test cases quickly. Using that can help you avoid the need to manually create and maintain test cases, which can save you time and resources.



In addition, low-code applications can provide you with a way to easily track and manage your testing process, which can help you ensure that your tests are carried out effectively and efficiently.



Ultimately, using a low-code application to automate your testing process can help you improve the quality of your software and deliver better results to your customers.





Automate QA Testing using Low-code Applications

What Happens to Low-code Applications Without Testing?

Security vulnerabilities: Lack of testing can lead to major security vulnerabilities that malicious actors can exploit.

Unreliable features: Without testing, it’s impossible to know if a feature is truly reliable and fit for purpose.





Subpar performance: Performance issues can go undetected until it’s too late, leading to a poor user experience.





Incompatible updates: Failing to test for compatibility before releasing updates can break an app and cause problems.





Regression bugs: Bugs that were previously fixed can reappear if they’re not properly regression tested.





Poor scalability: Without testing, it’s difficult to know if an app will be able to scale smoothly as demand increases.





Lack of customer confidence: If an app is released without being properly tested, it can damage the company’s reputation and discourage customers from using it.





Increased support costs: If an app is released without being properly tested, there will likely be more support issues and costs.





Missed opportunities: If an app is released without being properly tested, it may not meet the users’ needs and miss out on potential opportunities.





Increased risks: Releasing an untested app exposes the company to risks that could have been avoided with proper testing.





As you can see, many potential problems can arise from releasing an untested app. Any good development process should include a comprehensive testing plan to perfect the end product.





Benefits of Using Low-code Applications for QA Testing

Low-code applications can provide several benefits for QA testing, including increased efficiency and reduced costs.





Low-code applications are easily accessible and user-friendly, making them ideal for QA testing. They can help automate repetitive tasks and reduce the amount of time needed to complete testing. In addition, low-code applications can create test cases more quickly and easily. This can help improve the accuracy of testing and reduce the overall time and cost of QA testing.





Without Access to the Source Code, How Can These Apps Be Tested?

Begin by establishing and implementing agile acceptance testing criteria that can be run without code access. These should include all aspects of functionality, usability, security, and performance. Once these criteria have been met, you can begin working on automated regression tests. These can be created using open-source tools like Selenium or Appium.





If you don’t have access to the source code, you’ll need to create these tests at the UI level. Finally, it’s important to create a process for manual testing. This should be done regularly to catch any bugs that have slipped through the cracks.





Overall, it’s important to remember that low-code applications need to be tested just like any other type of software.





Conclusion

In conclusion, testing is essential for low-code applications, just as it is for any other type of software. Many potential risks can arise without testing, including security vulnerabilities, unreliable features, poor performance, and incompatible updates.

However, one should always remember that going for low-code is not always a good choice, basically, no one mechanism fits all. Be open to what suits your application and stick to it, may it be low code or completely coded!





Also published here.

