AutoDraw with Google Now

Originally published by Febin John James on April 13th 2017 8,987 reads
If I want a flower, I have to make a rough sketch. This will require little effort and a few seconds. Imagine if we had google now integration and I could just say “I need a tree”. This would be of great help. In a developer’s perspective it makes sense not to do something like this because you miss a lot on training data. Also if I want the suggestion be close to what I draw. This will make it easier to draw.
AutoDraw is a brilliant tool. However, after using it multiple times. I thought of something which can be of help. If I want a flower, I have to make a rough sketch.

I will get this.

Great!

Now, if I want a tree. I have to make a rough sketch again. This will require little effort and a few seconds. Imagine if we had google now integration and I could just say “I need a tree”.

AutoDraw still make sense because not all times I know the name of the thing I want to draw. Also if I want the suggestion be close to what I draw.

In a developer’s perspective it makes sense not to do something like this because you miss a lot on training data.

In a user’s perspective this can be of great help.

