AutoDraw with Google Now

8,987 reads If I want a flower, I have to make a rough sketch. This will require little effort and a few seconds. Imagine if we had google now integration and I could just say “I need a tree”. This would be of great help. In a developer’s perspective it makes sense not to do something like this because you miss a lot on training data. Also if I want the suggestion be close to what I draw. This will make it easier to draw.

