Authorized requests to S3 bucket

This notebook shows the finished product of adding basic permissioning to an S3 bucket
We use basic auth which is an HTTP protocol for simple auth on web-accessible files. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basic_access_authentication
Basic auth isn’t very secure — however, we pair this with HTTPS and restrict access to the s3 bucket.
In [1]:
import requests; import json
first were gonna try to access this file without any credentials
In [2]:
url = 'https://d17nii79zr8aom.cloudfront.net/success.json'resp = requests.get(url)resp.content
Out[2]:
'Unauthorized'
Next we add basic auth params
In [3]:
user, password = 'user', 'pass'resp = requests.get(url, auth=(user, password))data = json.loads(resp.content)print json.dumps(data, indent=4)
Out [3]:
{"status": "success","secret": "yay now we can lockdown s3 files!"}
Okay cool, hackers dont care about the front door. Lets try to acess the direct url of the S3 object
In [4]:
direct_url = 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/locked-box/success.json'resp = requests.get(direct_url)print resp.content
Out [4]:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?><Error><Code>AccessDenied</Code><Message>Access Denied</Message><RequestId>58277072A5A1F927</RequestId><HostId>2CmgTzauvXbV0+bf9jMKvlXj3ViMNw4bUL1JMnu4L1QqHfOu0/eHJfG0cxunR0nq7hrVJb8HpQ0=</HostId></Error>
okay obviously that didnt work — we didnt even use the credentials. Lets pretend we know the login credentials but use them directly on the S3 bucket and not the secure endpoint.
In [5]:
user, password = 'user', 'pass'resp = requests.get(direct_url, auth=(user, password))print resp.content
Out [5]:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?><Error><Code>InvalidArgument</Code><Message>Unsupported Authorization Type</Message><ArgumentName>Authorization</ArgumentName><ArgumentValue>Basic dXNlcjpwYXNz</ArgumentValue><RequestId>97760837E823C675</RequestId><HostId>MaKcLnOik5Bq4zV+2v9fNzKqikz7JEHdEIv7TJYUP+67jJmdU4w9ekOr9jaZIbGHj+Wz68M4RcI=</HostId></Error>
that didnt access it! woooo!
success 🤘🏽