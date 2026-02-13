Authorization Belongs Inside the OpenClaw Agent Loop (Not at the Edge)

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byPhil Windley@windley

I build things; I write code; I void warranties

February 13th, 2026
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Phil Windley@windley

I build things; I write code; I void warranties

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machine-learning#openclaw#authorization#cedar#agentic-ai-authorization#runtime-policy-enforcement#continuous-authorization#agent-control-loop#delegation-of-authority

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