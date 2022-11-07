Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Author Miki Agrawal to Drop a New Book by 2023by@mikiagrawal

    Author Miki Agrawal to Drop a New Book by 2023

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Miki Agrawal's new book, Heart Philosophy: Principles for Inner Wisdom, is expected to be released in the coming months. Heart Philosophy is a new book of her affirmations that emerged over the past several years and appeared in her journal pages. She hopes to get her readers to go beneath the surface layers of their being and rebirth themselves into the highest, most truthful expression. Heart Wisdom is a choice to slow ourselves down, calm the busy mind and deep-feeling heart, and listen intently to the soul.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Author Miki Agrawal to Drop a New Book by 2023
    science#miki-agrawal#author#book#books
    Miki Agrawal HackerNoon profile picture

    @mikiagrawal

    Miki Agrawal

    Receive Stories from @mikiagrawal

    react to story with heart
    Miki Agrawal HackerNoon profile picture
    by Miki Agrawal @mikiagrawal.Miki Agrawal is a serial entrepreneur, best-selling author, and the Founder/CEO of various innovative companies.
    Read my stories

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Miki Agrawal on Meaningful Branding and Leveraging Humor in Marketing - ABC Money
    Published at Apr 19, 2022 by mikiagrawal #digital-marketing
    Article Thumbnail
    We still live on the island
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Duration of Combat
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A VANISHED CONTINENT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH FIX, THE DETECTIVE, CONSIDERABLY FURTHERS THE INTERESTS OF PHILEAS FOGG
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    TERRIFIC SAURIAN COMBAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa