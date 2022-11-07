Author Miki Agrawal to Drop a New Book by 2023

Too Long; Didn't Read

Miki Agrawal's new book, Heart Philosophy: Principles for Inner Wisdom, is expected to be released in the coming months. Heart Philosophy is a new book of her affirmations that emerged over the past several years and appeared in her journal pages. She hopes to get her readers to go beneath the surface layers of their being and rebirth themselves into the highest, most truthful expression. Heart Wisdom is a choice to slow ourselves down, calm the busy mind and deep-feeling heart, and listen intently to the soul.