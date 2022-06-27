Auth0 vs Okta vs Cognito vs SuperTokens Compared (2022)

The most secure and easy to implement solution for user session management
Need authentication but not sure who to go with? Read on for an in-depth comparison of the leading authentication providers.
Solutions that authenticate and manage users’ access to a system have never been more important.
In today’s post, we will be looking at some of the leading Authentication providers, breaking down their features and pricing so you can decide if they fit your requirements.
Auth0 is an authentication and authorization software as a service platform. It started in 2013 as an identity management service to allow developers to easily connect their apps to enterprise and social providers.
Over the years they have scaled their services, achieved compliance certifications, and added more features. Today they are one of the leading Auth providers in the space.
Okta is another leader in the authentication and authorization space, but, with a focus on workforce identity and integration with other enterprise services.
On May 3, 2021, Okta announced they had acquired Auth0 for $6.5B. This brought a lot of attention to Auth0. Okta is notorious for being a sales-focused company and many speculate that this practice will trickle down to Auth0. You can learn more about what that means for the market here.
As mentioned previously Okta’s main focus is workforce identity. Although they do offer customer identity solutions, pricing for these plans is billed annually and it can be extremely expensive. After the Auth0 acquisition, Okta now encourages developers who are looking for more affordable auth solutions to use Auth0
Auth0’s free plan allows having up to 7000 MAUs and up to 2 social connections and 3 Actions, Rules, and hooks.
Auth0 splits its paid plans into two sections based on your use case, with each use case having a free, professional, and enterprise tier. In both cases, the enterprise tier has fully custom pricing and you need to talk to their support team.
Use Case 1: Business to Consumer
The essential plan allows for up to 10,000 MAUs, unlimited social login, custom domains, and user role management.
The professional plan adds multifactor authentication, the ability to connect your own database, and additional action, rules, and hooks
Use Case 2: Business to Business
The essential plan offers enterprise connections, multi-factor authentication, user role management, and organisations.
The professional plan allows you to connect your own database and increases the number of organisations and the actions, hooks, and roles.
Auth0 has all the functionality you need and is easy to set up and integrate with, but their pricing doesn’t scale well and it can become very expensive as your userbase grows and you require more features.
Cognito is a service that provides authentication, authorization, and user management for web and mobile apps. It is part of the AWS suite of products and can be used easily with any of their other offerings such as Lambda.
Cognito supports multiple compliance programs and can scale to millions of users. It has grown in popularity due to its accessible pricing.
Cognito’s free tier offers up to 50,000 MAUs for free. Included are the Identity pool features which cover access control and RBAC.
Cognito offers pricing tiers for additional MAUs and users with SAML/OIDC connections. They also offer advanced security features like compromised credential protection, risk-based adaptive authentication, and monitoring.
Cognito’s free tier and integration with other AWS services position it as a great auth provider, but it does not provide the best developer experience. Users have complained about the documentation being confusing at times, making it hard to integrate with.
SuperTokens is an open-source authentication solution that provides a managed service for hassle-free auth and an on-prem solution so developers can manage their data.
Starting as a session management solution in 2019, SuperTokens has evolved into a complete auth solution providing email-password, social and passwordless login with extensive customization options to curate the login experience to your needs.
SuperTokens differentiates itself from its competitors with its flexibility. If you don’t want to deal with handling user data you can use the managed service or, you can self-host the solution for free and control 100% of the data with your database. There are also no restrictions on completely customising the auth flow with their override feature.
Nodejs,
Golang and
Python on the backend with
Reactjs(All Features),
VanillaJS(only session management) and
React Native(only session management) on the frontend. They currently do not support many popular languages like
Java and
Php and they do not have pre-built UI for popular frontend frameworks like
Angular and
Vue.
At the time of writing this article, the SuperTokens feature set is completely free. If you decide to use the self-hosted version you can download the core and use it for free for an unlimited amount of users.
SuperToken’s feature set and pricing make it a great choice for startups and mid-level businesses, but it may not be the best fit for large organisations that require enterprise features.
So what authentication provider do you go with? Well in the end it depends on your use case.
If your costs can scale with Auth0’s pricing and you don’t need to customise their flows too much, then Auth0 is the way to go.
AWS Cognito’s generous free tier and tight integration with other AWS services make it a great option if you can deal with sub-par documentation and support.
If you are a startup or mid-level organisation looking for an open-source solution that can grow with your organisation, with extensive customization options and the ability to self-host or use a managed service, SuperTokens is a clear choice.
Written by the Folks at SuperTokens — hope you enjoyed it! We are always available on our Discord server.
