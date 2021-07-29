Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoAt the Beginning of Another Iteration in Building the Metaverse by@metapunk

At the Beginning of Another Iteration in Building the Metaverse

image
metapunk Hacker Noon profile picture

@metapunkmetapunk

All futures need a movement and identity.

Sandbox Gaming

Join the Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
An Intro to Metaverse Venture Capital by @metapunk
#gaming-metaverse
In Decentralized AI We Trust by @mywaymywei
#future-of-ai
Is it Safe to Connect to Public WiFi? by @jtruong
#public-wifi
10 Best GBA Games of All Time Ranked by Sales by @jackboreham
#gaming
Hacking Hacker Noon : What is Domain Authority and why care? by @support
#domain-authority
The Tech Stack of a Solo-Developer to build a SaaS With React and AWS by @ixartz
#aws

Tags

#metaverse#what-is-a-metaverse#metaverse-standards#metaverse-os#virtual-reality#building-the-metaverse#beginning-of-another-iteration#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.